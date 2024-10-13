Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky pointed out an important nuance

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is currently necessary to agree with the allies on certain additional issues regarding the Victory Plan of Ukraine. Only after that it will be possible to proceed to its implementation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's victory plan is at the stage of coordination with international allies.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of a forceful approach to achieving true peace.
- The head of state announced key changes on the battlefield.
Ukraine's victory plan is under discussion
As the Ukrainian leader noted, he and his team are already actively preparing for new negotiations to be held next week.
First of all, it is about presenting to the allies the strategy of forcing Russia to make peace.
According to the head of state, right now it is extremely important not to stop acting in order to prevent Russia and its accomplices from adapting to our capabilities.
According to the President of Ukraine, true peace can only be achieved through strength, and the entire next week will be devoted to working with our partners — for the sake of such strength, for the sake of true peace.
Zelenskyi reported on changes at the front
According to the Ukrainian leader, North Korea is currently transferring not only weapons to Russia, but also personnel to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.
He also drew attention to the fact that under such conditions, Ukraine's relations with its allies need development, and the front needs more support.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-