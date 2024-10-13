Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky pointed out an important nuance
Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky pointed out an important nuance

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's victory plan is under discussion
According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is currently necessary to agree with the allies on certain additional issues regarding the Victory Plan of Ukraine. Only after that it will be possible to proceed to its implementation.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's victory plan is at the stage of coordination with international allies.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of a forceful approach to achieving true peace.
  • The head of state announced key changes on the battlefield.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he and his team are already actively preparing for new negotiations to be held next week.

First of all, it is about presenting to the allies the strategy of forcing Russia to make peace.

The teams of our state and the leadership teams of our partners, who have already been presented with the Victory Plan, continue to work on the details. Joint steps are needed, and they must be strong steps. There are certain additional issues that we have to agree with our partners, but the partners have all the necessary potential. And it is absolutely realistic to strengthen the position of our state exactly as is necessary for a fair peace.

According to the head of state, right now it is extremely important not to stop acting in order to prevent Russia and its accomplices from adapting to our capabilities.

According to the President of Ukraine, true peace can only be achieved through strength, and the entire next week will be devoted to working with our partners — for the sake of such strength, for the sake of true peace.

Teams will work. There will be work with the leaders as well. We very much hope that the decision-making will not be delayed, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyi reported on changes at the front

According to the Ukrainian leader, North Korea is currently transferring not only weapons to Russia, but also personnel to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

It is not just about the transfer of weapons. This is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military forces of the occupier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that under such conditions, Ukraine's relations with its allies need development, and the front needs more support.

When we talk about greater range for Ukraine and more decisive supply for our forces, it is not just a list of military assets. This is about increasing pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger for Russia than they can withstand. And this is about preventing a bigger war, — said the head of state.

