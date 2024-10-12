The commander of the sapper service "KRAKEN" talked about Budanov's real attitude towards the soldiers

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the sapper service of the DIU special unit "KRAKEN" Yevhen Shkirkov with the call sign "Viking" told how the head of military intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov behaves in real life.

Kyrylo Budanov — what is he really like?

As is known, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, quite often directs the operations of his fighters directly on the battlefield.

According to "Viking", he really crossed paths with the head of the DIU several times, and he will have extremely positive impressions from these meetings.

Budanov is a real scout. Even when we all stood together as a separate group of people, there was no such thing as Budanov "shine" brighter than everyone else. I do not want to offend Kirill Oleksiiovych now, but on the contrary I want to emphasize that he is a man of the people as much as possible. He is very reserved and listens more than he speaks. A person knows the value of his words. Evgeny "Viking" Shkirkov Commander of the sapper service "KRAKEN"

"Viking" drew attention to the fact that many forecasts voiced by Kyrylo Budanov really come true.

He is convinced that the statements of the head of the DIU about the future collapse of Russia are also not empty words — all this can happen, but it will take time.

What is important to know about "KRAKEN"

"KRAKEN" is a special unit of the DIU, which was named after a mythical giant monster that brings death to enemies.

Its founders are veterans of the "AZOV" regiment and officers of the DIU, who from the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russia stood up for the defense of their homeland.

According to Kyryll Budanov, "KRAKEN" began to form 1.5 weeks before February 24, 2022.

The flag of the special unit "KRAKEN" (Photo: facebook.com/oboron.kha2022)

The first assault operation of the special unit took place on March 25, 2022 and was very successful.

Then the 92nd OMB advanced on Mala Rohan — the unit was tasked with storming the nearby village of Vilkhivka.

During it, about 70 units of the enemy's manpower, 3 units of equipment were destroyed, and 27 occupiers were captured.

Thanks to this offensive operation, an important logistical route running along the Kharkiv-Chuguyiv road was unblocked, and the front line was moved away from Kharkiv, which reduced the intensity of artillery shelling of the city. Share

After that, the fighters of the special unit took part in battles for various settlements of Ukraine. They continue to defend the independence of the homeland directly at the front.

Special unit "KRAKEN"

According to Kyryll Budanov, "KRAKEN" is "one of the most combat-capable units" in Ukraine.