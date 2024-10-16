Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky revealed all the points and details for the first time

On October 16, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine in the parliament. What is important to understand is that it has 5 main points and 3 secret applications.

According to the president, the implementation of the Victory Plan depends primarily on Ukraine's allies, not on Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that the Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin is not looking for an honest peace, as he has simply gone mad and will continue to kill innocent Ukrainians.

That is why the Ukrainian leader insists that Russia should be forced to make peace.

The first point of the Victory Plan of Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he is one of the most important.

It is about inviting Ukraine to NATO, because it is what guarantees security in the future.

Now the fact of inviting Ukraine to NATO can become really fundamental for peace. We understand that NATO membership is a matter of the future, not the present. But Putin must see that his geopolitical calculations are losing. Russians must feel it — that their tsar has lost geopolitically to the world Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

He also pointed out that an invitation is a strong decision that requires nothing but determination.

The second point of the Victory Plan of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, it refers to the irreversible strengthening of Ukrainian defense and the turning of the war in the direction of the Russian Federation (in particular, the displacement of the war into enemy territory).

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also said that there is a clear list of weapons that can support the strength of Ukrainian soldiers, and thanks to the Kursk operation, we saw that Putin does not have enough strength to hold on when Ukraine presses really hard.

It is realistic to defend our positions on the battlefield in Ukraine and at the same time to return the war to the territory of Russia, so that the Russians really feel what war is, and — despite Russian propaganda — begin to unleash hatred towards the Kremlin. We are not naive, — emphasized the President of Ukraine. Share

According to Zelenskyi, this point has a secret application, but only those partners who have the appropriate military assistance potential have access to it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: president.gov.ua)

The third point of the Victory Plan of Ukraine

It talks about deterring Russian aggression. There is also a secret application under it, to which the leaders of the USA, Britain, and Italy have access.

The Russian leadership acts aggressively only when it is convinced that it will not receive an adequate destructive response. When Russia knows that there will be a response, and understands what that response will be, they choose negotiations and stable coexistence even with strategic adversaries. Thanks to this, Russia's deterrence from aggression is possible with regard to Ukraine and the whole of Europe Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The secret annex states that Zelensky suggested that allies deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear package to deter further Russian aggression on their territory.

The fourth point of the Victory Plan of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again drew attention to the fact that natural resources, including critical metals worth trillions of US dollars, are concentrated in Ukraine.

As you know, it is primarily about uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite and other strategically valuable resources that will strengthen either Russia and its allies or Ukraine and the democratic world in global competition.

According to the head of state, deposits of critical resources in Ukraine, along with Ukraine's globally important potential in energy and food production, are among the key goals of Russia's aggression in the war. And this is our growth opportunity.

This item also has a secret appendix, which the US and the EU have already read.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: president.gov.ua)

The fifth point of the Victory Plan of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that after the end of the war, Ukraine will have one of the most experienced and large military contingents.

These are people — our soldiers, who will have real experience of modern war, successful experience of using Western weapons and versatile experience of interaction with the NATO military, — the president emphasized.

According to the head of state, the Ukrainian experience should be used to strengthen the defense of the Alliance and guarantee security in Europe.