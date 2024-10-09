As Bloomberg reports with reference to its insiders, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi can show greater flexibility to stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Ukraine wants to stop the bloodshed

According to the publication's anonymous sources, Zelensky categorically rejects proposals for "trading" Ukraine's sovereignty or territories.

Despite this, the Ukrainian authorities are determined to do everything possible to put an end to the war started by Russia.

The fact that Zelensky is ready to partially change his approach should have been announced during a Rammstein-style meeting this week.

However, she had to postpone the trip to Germany due to Joe Biden's cancellation.

Pressure from Western allies to present a more concrete plan to end the war is mounting amid the situation at the front, funding difficulties and uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election. Share

Ukraine's accession to NATO is still a cornerstone

According to journalists, the main element of any negotiations is Ukraine's membership in NATO, but there is still no clear position on this issue among Kyiv's allies.

Insiders draw attention to the fact that Biden is under pressure to send Ukraine a direct invitation to join the alliance.

However, the US president is not in a hurry with this decision, knowing that it could become a potential trump card in any negotiations involving the Kremlin.

The agency's interlocutor, familiar with the progress of the NATO discussions, says that any proposal other than full membership will put Ukraine in a difficult position when it comes to negotiating a ceasefire. Share

Against this background, the behavior of Putin, who does not want to see Ukraine in the Alliance, remains extremely unpredictable.