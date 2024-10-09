As Bloomberg reports with reference to its insiders, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi can show greater flexibility to stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- Zelensky can change his approach to stop Russia's war against Ukraine sooner.
- Ukraine is determined to end the war started by the Russian Federation, but is not going to trade territories.
- Ukraine's membership in NATO remains a cornerstone in the negotiations, but the position of Kyiv's allies is still ambiguous.
Ukraine wants to stop the bloodshed
According to the publication's anonymous sources, Zelensky categorically rejects proposals for "trading" Ukraine's sovereignty or territories.
Despite this, the Ukrainian authorities are determined to do everything possible to put an end to the war started by Russia.
The fact that Zelensky is ready to partially change his approach should have been announced during a Rammstein-style meeting this week.
However, she had to postpone the trip to Germany due to Joe Biden's cancellation.
Ukraine's accession to NATO is still a cornerstone
According to journalists, the main element of any negotiations is Ukraine's membership in NATO, but there is still no clear position on this issue among Kyiv's allies.
Insiders draw attention to the fact that Biden is under pressure to send Ukraine a direct invitation to join the alliance.
However, the US president is not in a hurry with this decision, knowing that it could become a potential trump card in any negotiations involving the Kremlin.
Against this background, the behavior of Putin, who does not want to see Ukraine in the Alliance, remains extremely unpredictable.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-