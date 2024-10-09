Germany announced the new success of Ukraine and the failure of Russia

The German Bundeswehr officially confirmed that it records significant progress in the recruitment of new soldiers in Ukraine.

More and more Ukrainians are ready to defend their homeland

According to representatives of the German army, they have noticed a significant increase in the number of conscripts since the spring of 2024.

We have an idea of the numbers of the Ukrainian recruitment. And they have grown significantly since the spring, namely in the five-digit range, — Christian Freuding, head of the special staff for Ukraine at the Federal Ministry of Defense, made a statement on this matter.

In addition, according to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine finally began to receive more ammunition.

The artillery superiority of the Russians is no longer as great as it was in the spring; it decreased from eight to one to about three to one, Christian Freuding emphasized.

How mobilization should work in Ukraine

In an interview with Online.UA, Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defender of the Donetsk airport, expressed his opinion on this matter.

He reminded Ukrainians that the men and women who are currently defending the frontline cannot do it forever.

If we all do not gather now, there is a very high probability that the state will cease to exist, that all of us who identify ourselves as Ukrainians will have to leave here. And everyone will most likely not be able to go. All this must be explained, and not told that everything will be solved somehow, — emphasizes Verbych.

"Ivich" also emphasizes that it is pointless to be embarrassed by the fact that someone's psyche is traumatized due to mobilization, because considering what the criminal army of the Russian Federation is doing in Ukraine, the psyche of the majority is already traumatized to a great extent.