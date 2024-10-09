Germany announced the new success of Ukraine and the failure of Russia

The German Bundeswehr officially confirmed that it records significant progress in the recruitment of new soldiers in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The German Bundeswehr confirmed the progress in the Ukrainian army and the reduction of the artillery superiority of the Russian Federation.
- The defender of the Donetsk airport points to the need for mobilization for the long-term defense of the country.
More and more Ukrainians are ready to defend their homeland
According to representatives of the German army, they have noticed a significant increase in the number of conscripts since the spring of 2024.
In addition, according to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine finally began to receive more ammunition.
How mobilization should work in Ukraine
In an interview with Online.UA, Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defender of the Donetsk airport, expressed his opinion on this matter.
He reminded Ukrainians that the men and women who are currently defending the frontline cannot do it forever.
"Ivich" also emphasizes that it is pointless to be embarrassed by the fact that someone's psyche is traumatized due to mobilization, because considering what the criminal army of the Russian Federation is doing in Ukraine, the psyche of the majority is already traumatized to a great extent.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-