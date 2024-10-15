Former US President Donald Trump has refused to confirm or deny reports of phone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after he left the White House in 2021.

Trump continues to be proud of his friendship with Putin

The journalist asked the Republican leader to comment on the information about alleged conversations with Putin after 2021.

As you know, the editor of The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, wrote about this in the book "War" with reference to an insider in the ex-president's circle.

Well, I'm not going to comment on that, but I'll tell you this: if I did it, it's a smart thing to do. If I'm friends with people, if I can have relationships with people, that's good, not bad, from the state's point of view. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

In addition, he once again repeated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has "2,000 nuclear warheads, just like we do."

However, here Donald Trump was wrong again, since the US has more than 5,500 warheads.

Trump again recalled his "tough" decisions regarding Russia

The US presidential candidate once again repeated that it was he who "stopped the construction of Nord Stream-2, which no one had heard of before."

What is important to understand is that during Trump's administration, official Washington did impose sanctions against the operator of Nord Stream-2.

As you know, this happened in January 2021 as part of the defense budget, for the approval of which Congress overrode the president's veto.

Despite this, Trump does not hide that his relationship with Putin goes beyond politics.