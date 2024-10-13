According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, there is a high risk that the Third World War will start in the coming months.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump made predictions about the start of the Third World War.
- Against this background, he once again mentioned the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
- Joe Biden believes that it is Trump who can push the world into a large-scale conflict.
Trump again scares the United States with the Third World
With a new loud warning on this matter, the Republican leader spoke during a rally in California.
In addition, Donald Trump once again did not ignore Russia's war against Ukraine.
It is also worth noting that a month ago, the odious politician publicly expressed his indignation over the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that the Republican leader has threatened the world with a "big war" if he loses the US election.
Biden is convinced that it is Trump who can push the world to the Third World War
According to the American leader, his former opponent is capable of leading the Americans to a world confrontation.
The head of the White House added that the Third World may begin if Trump wins the election.
He believes that one wrong decision regarding Ukraine can lead to a "big war".
