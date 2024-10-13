According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, there is a high risk that the Third World War will start in the coming months.

Trump again scares the United States with the Third World

With a new loud warning on this matter, the Republican leader spoke during a rally in California.

In addition, Donald Trump once again did not ignore Russia's war against Ukraine.

We have a problem. I'm really worried about the next three months, though. I am worried about the next 3.5-4 months. We're going to be in a world war because of this, because of the people we have. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

It is also worth noting that a month ago, the odious politician publicly expressed his indignation over the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Look at what is happening in Ukraine. They poured into Russia. There will be a Third World War, Donald Trump lamented. Share

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that the Republican leader has threatened the world with a "big war" if he loses the US election.

Biden is convinced that it is Trump who can push the world to the Third World War

According to the American leader, his former opponent is capable of leading the Americans to a world confrontation.

... we are closer to World War III than anyone can imagine, Joe Biden said earlier. Share

The head of the White House added that the Third World may begin if Trump wins the election.

If you want World War III, let him win. Joe Biden President of the USA

He believes that one wrong decision regarding Ukraine can lead to a "big war".