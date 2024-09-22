Trump declined to re-debate Harris — a reason
Source:  CNN

Donald Trump withdrew from the second round of the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican claims that it is "too late" to hold new debates.

Points of attention

  • Trump withdrew from a second round of debates with Harris, calling it a late move because of early voting.
  • The Trump campaign and the Harris campaign are in intense opposition to each other, convincing voters of their superiority.
  • The presidential elections in the USA in 2024 will be decisive for the political course of the country and the region.

Trump thinks it's "too late" to have a second round of debates with Harris

Donald Trump explained his refusal to participate in the debate by the fact that voting in the 2024 elections has already begun.

The problem with a new debate is that it's too late because voters have already voted.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Trump also said Harris needed the debate because, he said, she was allegedly lagging behind in the ratings.

Now she wants a CNN debate before the election because she's going to lose big," Trump added.

We will remind, on September 11, there was a debate between the candidates for the US presidency, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, on the ABC News channel. In the first post-debate poll on the election, Vice President and Democratic nominee Harris led Trump 47% to 42%.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly said that he will end the war in Ukraine in a day. However, he never once said exactly how he would do it.

