Putin is trying to sow discord among Americans before the election — White House

John Kirby, the White House's security communications adviser, said Americans should take seriously the threat of Russian interference in the US presidential election.
Points of attention
- Putin is actively trying to sow discord among Americans through disinformation and propaganda before the US election, a warning issued by the White House.
- The threat of Russian interference in the US election process is evolving and becoming more sophisticated, now incorporating artificial intelligence tactics.
- The US is providing military aid to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, HIMARS missiles, combat vehicles, and patrol boats, to help defend against Russian aggression.
- John Kirby stresses the importance of taking the threat of Russian interference seriously and emphasizes the need for investigative authorities to uncover the facts.
- The aid package for Ukraine demonstrates the US's commitment to providing necessary tools and capabilities to repel Russian aggression and ensure Ukraine's success on the battlefield.
We have to take this seriously — Kirby
Kirby was commenting on the sanctions imposed on the Russian state media network RT for a campaign to try to influence the 2024 US election.
According to Kirby, the threat of Russian interference in the election is now "more subtle" than in previous election campaigns.
According to Kirby, "there is no doubt that Putin is trying to 'sow discord' among Americans through disinformation and propaganda.
The official said that he relies on the investigative authorities in this matter.
We will allow the investigators to discover the facts as they are received and will take appropriate measures.
A new package of military aid from the US will help Ukraine in the war against Russia
Regarding the use of the American aid that is available until the end of the budget year, US President Joe Biden remains committed to using these funds "appropriately" and "as vigorously" as we need to meet Ukraine's needs, Kirby said.
The new package of military aid worth $250 million will include air defense equipment, including artillery ammunition, HIMARS missiles, combat vehicles, as well as patrol boats and more.
We know that [Ukrainian forces, ed.] are conducting operations in the Kursk region, but you will see defense capabilities in this package, Kirby emphasized.
This package demonstrates our commitment to providing Ukraine with all the necessary tools and capabilities, weapons and training for some of these weapons so that they can continue to repel Russian aggression and succeed on the battlefield.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-