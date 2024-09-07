Putin is trying to sow discord among Americans before the election — White House

John Kirby, the White House's security communications adviser, said Americans should take seriously the threat of Russian interference in the US presidential election.

We have to take this seriously — Kirby

Kirby was commenting on the sanctions imposed on the Russian state media network RT for a campaign to try to influence the 2024 US election.

According to Kirby, the threat of Russian interference in the election is now "more subtle" than in previous election campaigns.

They use artificial intelligence, in one case they financed a company located in the US, in Tennessee. So it's not just about Russian bots, trolls and fake social media personas, although that's part of it, but they've become much more sophisticated. John Kirby White House Security Communications Advisor

According to Kirby, "there is no doubt that Putin is trying to 'sow discord' among Americans through disinformation and propaganda.

Americans should take it seriously, the White House official emphasizes. Share

The official said that he relies on the investigative authorities in this matter.

We will allow the investigators to discover the facts as they are received and will take appropriate measures.

A new package of military aid from the US will help Ukraine in the war against Russia

Regarding the use of the American aid that is available until the end of the budget year, US President Joe Biden remains committed to using these funds "appropriately" and "as vigorously" as we need to meet Ukraine's needs, Kirby said.

The new package of military aid worth $250 million will include air defense equipment, including artillery ammunition, HIMARS missiles, combat vehicles, as well as patrol boats and more.

We know that [Ukrainian forces, ed.] are conducting operations in the Kursk region, but you will see defense capabilities in this package, Kirby emphasized.