Russian bots are spreading fake videos to discredit Kamala Harris

Russian bots on the Internet are actively spreading fake videos aimed at discrediting the candidate for the US presidency, Kamala Harris, and her election campaign.

The Russian Federation is trying to discredit Harris before the US elections

As noted in a report by the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC), over the past few months, Russia has changed its tactics to influence the political situation in the United States, focusing on the Harris-Walz campaign by distributing disinformation videos.

Two groups of trolls are mentioned, Storm-1516 and the new Storm-1679, who created and distributed two videos about Harris that have received millions of views.

The first video is about an alleged attack by Harris supporters on a rally participant in support of Donald Trump. In the second video, the actress, who looks like Harris, is shown running from the scene of the accident.

These videos are distributed on behalf of a fictitious local media outlet in San Francisco created a few days before they were published.

A new troll group, Storm-1679, has shifted its focus from content about the Paris Olympics to spreading fake videos discrediting Harris. One such video, which contained false claims, garnered more than 100,000 views on Telegram within hours.

Microsoft warns that the upcoming US election could lead to an increase in the number of fake videos distributed by Russia for political purposes. Share

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.