Harris reacted to the alleged assassination attempt on Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris said she was "concerned" and condemned the "political violence" following the alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on September 15.

I am deeply alarmed by the possible assassination attempt on former President Trump. While the facts are being gathered, I state clearly: political violence is unacceptable. We must all work to ensure that this incident does not provoke further violence. Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States

Harris also thanked the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their actions, noting that Trump is safe.

The vice president noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden will provide the Secret Service with all the necessary resources to carry out their protection mission.

What is known about the alleged assassination attempt on Trump on September 15

On September 15, there was a shooting near the golf club of the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Republicans Donald Trump Trump West Palm Beach in Florida.

Secret Service agents saw the muzzle of an assault rifle stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.

At the same time, the special services, in particular the FBI, reported that after this shooting they were investigating a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

US President Joe Biden praised the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement after the incident, saying he was "relieved" to hear Trump was unharmed.

According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.

Root also actively criticized Trump on social media and supported Democrats. In 2002, he was arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly reaching for a firearm. In addition, he was accused of not paying taxes.