Called to burn the Kremlin and supported Ukraine — what is known about the suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Trump

According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.

What is known about Ryan Wesley Root

According to CNN, Raut, the owner of a small construction company, supported Ukraine in his tweets. He wrote that he was ready to die in battle and also called to "burn the Kremlin to the ground."

Ryan Wesley Root, who authorities suspect planned to attack former President Donald Trump while playing golf, has voiced strong support for Ukraine in dozens of posts on X-Day in 2022 and said he was willing to die fighting and that " we need to burn the Kremlin to the ground, says the media. Share

Raut also visited Ukraine in 2022, according to the geolocation in the video and photo.

Ryan Wesley Root (photo — from open sources)

Moreover, last year in a series of posts on Facebook, he tried to attract Afghan volunteers to participate in the war, calling himself an unofficial representative of the Ukrainian government.

Raut also actively criticized Trump on social media and supported Democrats. In 2002, he was arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly reaching for a firearm. In addition, he was accused of not paying taxes.

What is known about the alleged assassination attempt on Trump on September 15

On September 15, there was a shooting near the golf club of the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Republican Donald Trump Trump West Palm Beach in Florida.

Secret Service agents saw the barrel of a machine gun stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.

At the same time, the special services, in particular the FBI, reported that after this shooting they were investigating a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

US President Joe Biden praised the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement after the incident, saying he was "relieved" to hear Trump was unharmed.

It will be recalled that Trump received an ear injury during an attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.