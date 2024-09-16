Called to burn the Kremlin and supported Ukraine — what is known about the suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Trump

According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.
Points of attention
- Ryan Wesley Root, suspected of attempting to assassinate Trump, expressed support for Ukraine and called for burning the Kremlin.
- The media reported that Root actively criticized Trump and supported Democrats on social networks.
- Ryan Root tried to attract Afghan volunteers to the fight and called himself a representative of the Ukrainian government.
- In 2022, while playing golf near Trump's golf club, there was a shooting that may have been an assassination attempt on him.
- US President Joe Biden thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their quick response to this incident.
What is known about Ryan Wesley Root
According to CNN, Raut, the owner of a small construction company, supported Ukraine in his tweets. He wrote that he was ready to die in battle and also called to "burn the Kremlin to the ground."
Raut also visited Ukraine in 2022, according to the geolocation in the video and photo.
Moreover, last year in a series of posts on Facebook, he tried to attract Afghan volunteers to participate in the war, calling himself an unofficial representative of the Ukrainian government.
Raut also actively criticized Trump on social media and supported Democrats. In 2002, he was arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly reaching for a firearm. In addition, he was accused of not paying taxes.
What is known about the alleged assassination attempt on Trump on September 15
On September 15, there was a shooting near the golf club of the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Republican Donald Trump Trump West Palm Beach in Florida.
Secret Service agents saw the barrel of a machine gun stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.
At the same time, the special services, in particular the FBI, reported that after this shooting they were investigating a possible assassination attempt on Trump.
US President Joe Biden praised the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement after the incident, saying he was "relieved" to hear Trump was unharmed.
It will be recalled that Trump received an ear injury during an attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.
