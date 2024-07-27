Despite the attempt. Trump announced the continuation of campaign rallies in the open air

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, said that he plans to continue to hold rallies in the open air, despite the recommendation of the Secret Service not to do so.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump announced his intention to continue holding campaign rallies in the open air despite the assassination attempt during a previous event.
- The US Secret Service admitted a failure in Trump's security measures, leading to the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle.
- The FBI confirmed that Trump was hit by a bullet during the rally, but he plans to return to public events to honor the victims.
- The incident has sparked significant attention in American politics, focusing on freedom of speech and assembly.
- Despite recommendations against outdoor rallies, Trump insists on continuing his campaign events in the streets.
Trump will continue campaign rallies in the streets
The US Secret Service recommended that the presidential candidate refrain from outdoor rallies.
What is known about the assassination attempt on Trump
During a rally on July 13, US presidential candidate Donald Trump was assassinated. After the sounds of gunfire, he was evacuated from the scene with traces of blood on his face.
The director of the US Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, acknowledged the failure of Trump's security and later resigned.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America has confirmed that presidential candidate Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or part of it during a rally on July 13.
Trump later said he planned to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally to honor the slain supporter and those injured in the shooting.
