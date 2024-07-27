Despite the attempt. Trump announced the continuation of campaign rallies in the open air

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, said that he plans to continue to hold rallies in the open air, despite the recommendation of the Secret Service not to do so.

Trump will continue campaign rallies in the streets

I will continue to hold outdoor rallies, and the Secret Service has agreed to greatly increase their efforts. They can do it. No one should ever be allowed to stop or impede freedom of speech or assembly. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

The US Secret Service recommended that the presidential candidate refrain from outdoor rallies.

What is known about the assassination attempt on Trump

During a rally on July 13, US presidential candidate Donald Trump was assassinated. After the sounds of gunfire, he was evacuated from the scene with traces of blood on his face.

Due to the shooting, there were deaths at the event. The US Secret Service said that one of the rally participants and the alleged attacker were killed. The shooter was killed by members of the secret service. Share

The director of the US Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, acknowledged the failure of Trump's security and later resigned.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America has confirmed that presidential candidate Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or part of it during a rally on July 13.

Trump later said he planned to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally to honor the slain supporter and those injured in the shooting.