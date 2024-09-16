There was another shooting near Trump. What is known about the alleged assassination attempt

On September 15, there was a shooting near the golf club of the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Republican Donald Trump Trump West Palm Beach in Florida. The politician was in the club at that time.

What is known about the alleged assassination attempt on Trump

Initially, the media reported that there was a shootout between two people outside the golf club. Those shots were not aimed at Trump.

However, Western media later clarified the information, saying that an agent of the US Secret Service spotted the armed man and opened fire on him.

According to updated information, the New York Post reports that a sniper with an AK-47 and an optical sight came within several hundred yards of Trump while he was playing golf at his club.

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15 after shots were fired near Trump (Photo: AP)

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw explained that the suspect hid behind a chain-link fence 300 to 500 yards from Trump, adding that that distance was not a problem for the sniper.

The FBI is considering the incident as a possible attempt to assassinate the former US president.

The suspect is 58-year-old Ryan Rout, a resident of Hawaii, who actively supported progressive ideas on the Internet and financed democratic projects.

The man taken into custody after the shooting was "relatively calm" during the arrest, said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder (William D. Snyder).

He didn't show much emotion. He didn't ask: "What's the matter?" said the sheriff. Share

The sheriff noted that the suspect was not armed when officers pulled him from the car.

The North Carolina Department of Corrections said that between 2001 and 2002, a person with the same name and date of birth as Raut was charged with numerous felonies, including carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing the scene of an accident.

In addition, in 2002 he was charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction.

The suspect mounted a GoPro camera on a fence to record the shooting. A Secret Service agent spotted him sticking the barrel of a rifle through a fence near the Trump International Golf Course. The agent who was next to Trump opened fire, after which the suspect fled, writes the New York Post, citing the words of Sheriff Bradshaw.

US President Joe Biden praised the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement after the incident, saying he was "relieved" to hear Trump was unharmed.

My team has informed me that today there is a federal law enforcement investigation into a possible assassination attempt on former President Trump. The suspect is in custody and I commend the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and efforts to keep the former president and his entourage safe. Joe Biden President of the USA

Trump reacted to the alleged assassination attempt

US presidential candidate Donald Trump thanked the Secret Service for keeping him safe after the shooting at an international golf club.

I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - it was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the United States Secret Service, Sheriff Rick Bradshaw and his office of brave and dedicated patriots, and all law enforcement agencies for the incredible work done today at Trump International to ensure that I, the 45th President of the United States and the Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential elections, security. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States