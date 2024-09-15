The analyst revealed Trump's main secret regarding Ukraine

According to American analyst and columnist David French, US presidential candidate Donald Trump wants Ukraine to win the war, but is not going to announce it publicly.
Points of attention
- Trump dreams of Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia, but does not want to admit it.
- There are risks associated with Trump's unpredictability.
- He can make false steps in the international arena and harm Ukraine.
Trump hides that he dreams of defeating Russia
The expert points out that during a recent debate with Democrat Kamala Harris, the Republican refused to say—despite being asked a lot about it—that he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia.
According to the analyst, at the moment there is simply no scenario in which the triumph of Russia would be in the interests of the United States and Donald Trump himself.
And this means that the Republican also wants and will strive for the victory of Ukraine, although he does not publicly declare it.
Trump can still make false moves
According to the analyst, in many situations, the Republican still tends to think not just about himself, but about himself "in the most unstable way."
Therefore, there is a risk that an odious politician will lose his sense of reality and wreak havoc.
He also warned that Trump, unfortunately, remains extremely unpredictable in his actions on the world stage.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-