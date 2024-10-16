When Ukraine can be invited to NATO — Zelensky's opinion

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO within the next few months.

Ukraine can become even closer to the Alliance

As already mentioned earlier, on October 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine in the parliament, which consists of 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.

After that, he held meetings with the heads of factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada. During them, they discussed the Victory Plan, international support and Russia's involvement of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine.

During these meetings, Zelensky expressed his hope to receive an invitation to NATO within the next few months.

Despite this, it is important to understand that there is no question of full membership yet.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, North Korean soldiers are already participating in battles on the Kursk sector of the front. In addition, there is a risk of the arrival of several thousand more North Korean troops in the near future.

Fico threatened to block the movement of Ukraine into NATO

According to Slovak leader Robert Fico, Ukraine will not become a member of NATO while he is in office.

As the politician notes, he does not plan to hinder the movement of Ukraine to the European Union, although he does not believe that Kyiv will be able to achieve progress on this path in the coming years.

Against this background, the prime minister of Slovakia emphasized that he categorically does not agree with Ukraine becoming a member of NATO.

As long as I am the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, I will lead the deputies, whom I, as the head of the party, keep under political control so that they never agree to Ukraine's membership in NATO, he said. Share

Fico also predicted that Ukraine's accession to NATO could trigger the start of the Third World War.