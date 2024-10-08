The forecasts of Western journalists and analysts were eventually confirmed — former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will become the chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

Stoltenberg's political career is gaining momentum

This information was officially confirmed by the press service of the Munich Security Conference.

Jens Stoltenberg, who handed over the post of NATO Secretary General to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on October 1, will become the head of the Munich Security Conference from February 2025, replacing the German Christoph Heusgen, the report says.

It is important to understand that Christopher Heusgen has held this position for the past two years.

The announcement confirmed earlier rumors in the media shortly before Stoltenberg's resignation.

How Stoltenberg himself reacted to this decision

As noted by former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he devoted his entire political career to maintaining peace.

It will be an honor for me to chair the Munich Security Conference and contribute to its mission of "peace through dialogue." In the world, there are few international platforms working on conflict prevention, dialogue and international cooperation as important as the Munich Conference. Jens Stoltenberg NATO Ex-General

In addition, Wolfgang Ischinger, who is the long-time president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Board, is reported to have welcomed Stoltenberg's agreement to chair the conference.

He also noted that he greatly appreciates his extensive experience and reputation.

He is an ideal specialist for this role, — emphasized Wolfgang Ischinger.

Against this background, it is worth reminding that Jens Stoltenberg comes from a family well-known in Norwegian politics.

His father — Torvall Stoltenberg — held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.