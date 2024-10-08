The forecasts of Western journalists and analysts were eventually confirmed — former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will become the chairman of the Munich Security Conference.
Points of attention
- Stoltenberg has dedicated his political career to supporting peace and will promote the mission of "peace through dialogue".
- Wolfgang Ischinger welcomed Stoltenberg's decision to chair the conference, noting his extensive experience and reputation.
- Jens Stoltenberg has an impressive political background, comes from an influential family in Norway and served as NATO Secretary General for 10 years.
Stoltenberg's political career is gaining momentum
This information was officially confirmed by the press service of the Munich Security Conference.
It is important to understand that Christopher Heusgen has held this position for the past two years.
The announcement confirmed earlier rumors in the media shortly before Stoltenberg's resignation.
How Stoltenberg himself reacted to this decision
As noted by former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he devoted his entire political career to maintaining peace.
In addition, Wolfgang Ischinger, who is the long-time president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Board, is reported to have welcomed Stoltenberg's agreement to chair the conference.
He also noted that he greatly appreciates his extensive experience and reputation.
Against this background, it is worth reminding that Jens Stoltenberg comes from a family well-known in Norwegian politics.
His father — Torvall Stoltenberg — held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.
Jens himself was previously the Prime Minister of Norway (2000–2001 and 2005–2013). He was NATO Secretary General for 10 consecutive years (2014-2024).
