The consequences of Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán's leadership in the Council of the European Union have confused many European leaders. As the head of the European People's Party Manfred Weber admitted, he considers it a "complete failure".

The EU was outraged by Budapest's decisions and actions

According to journalists, already on October 9, Viktor Orban plans to speak in the European Parliament with a speech about the priorities of his country, which this half-year presides over the EU Council.

Immediately after that, Manfred Weber will open the plenary debate and announce Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar as the second speaker.

What is important to understand is that it is Magyar who is de facto Orbán's main rival and a member of the European Parliament from the center-right Tisza party after the European elections in June.

According to Weber, the scandalous "peace mission" of the Hungarian leader to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the beginning of Hungary's presidency of the EU Council was actually "a trip to continue the war."

More and more European leaders are criticizing Orbán

The head of the liberal group "Renew Europe" Valery Ayer recently made a statement on this matter. She does not hide that she considers the head of the Hungarian government a "pallium" that endangers the European idea.

He wants to burn democratic, liberal and tolerant Europe, — the politician complained. Share

Moreover, it is reported that the member of the European Parliament from the "Greens" Daniel Freund accused Viktor Orbán's team of "corruption and bad management".

Together with the anti-corruption organization Transparency International, he organized an exhibition in the European Parliament about the waste of European taxpayers' money in Hungary.