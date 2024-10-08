A significant part of Russian assets was unfrozen in the Netherlands

As the journalists managed to find out, financial organizations in the Netherlands unfroze about 560 million euros of assets of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the decisions of the Dutch banks

As reported by the local publication Telegraaf , he was in possession of documents sent to the parliament by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkam.

As you know, at the beginning of the year, the parliament officially announced that the total amount of frozen Russian assets will reach 660 million euros.

However, what is important to understand is that only 97.2 million were blocked by July 1st.

The funds were unfrozen "as a result of the granting of exemptions for pending payments and the removal of authorized holders," the document says. A significant part of this amount — 430 million euros — belongs to two Russian companies, as indicated in the appendix to the document.

What is the key problem

As the journalists managed to find out, more than 200 million euros from a specific company were no longer subject to freezing.

The publication received official confirmation that the company was "formally removed" from the Russian owner due to a special design.

However, what is important to understand is that these two companies have the same Russian owner.

The assets were unfrozen because structures were put in place to ensure that the ultimate owner had no influence over the companies and money could not end up in the hands of an authorized owner through indirect channels.

As of today, the Ministry of Economy of the country carries out all possible checks to find out whether these mechanisms comply with the rules of the European Union regarding the "suspension" of the owner.