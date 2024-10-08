A significant part of Russian assets was unfrozen in the Netherlands

As the journalists managed to find out, financial organizations in the Netherlands unfroze about 560 million euros of assets of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The documents indicate the granting of exceptions to the unfreezing of funds due to the removal of authorized owners.
- A significant part of the tracked funds belongs to two companies with one Russian owner.
- The Dutch Ministry of Economy is already carrying out checks to determine what is really going on.
What is known about the decisions of the Dutch banks
As reported by the local publication Telegraaf , he was in possession of documents sent to the parliament by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkam.
As you know, at the beginning of the year, the parliament officially announced that the total amount of frozen Russian assets will reach 660 million euros.
However, what is important to understand is that only 97.2 million were blocked by July 1st.
What is the key problem
As the journalists managed to find out, more than 200 million euros from a specific company were no longer subject to freezing.
The publication received official confirmation that the company was "formally removed" from the Russian owner due to a special design.
However, what is important to understand is that these two companies have the same Russian owner.
As of today, the Ministry of Economy of the country carries out all possible checks to find out whether these mechanisms comply with the rules of the European Union regarding the "suspension" of the owner.
According to the journalists, they will continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and the decisions of the Dutch authorities.
