According to Jerry Connolly, the president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi's idea of replacing US troops in Europe with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine after the war is "inappropriate."
NATO did not support Zelensky's new initiative
Jerry Connolly, who is also a well-known American democratic politician, drew attention to the fact that this is a very "generous offer" from the President of Ukraine, but, they say, "inappropriate" for today.
In his opinion, it is not necessary to encourage American troops to leave Europe, because it is not in the interests of Ukraine and not in the interests of the allies.
The NATO PA president also suggested that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could like this idea.
Why US forces should remain in Europe
As Jerry Connolly noted, American troops are also a means of countering Russian aggression.
In addition, he added that the physical presence of US soldiers in Europe reassures all NATO members.
What is important to understand is that the idea of replacing American soldiers with Ukrainian ones after the war is in the Victory Plan, which was recently publicly presented by the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
In addition, on October 18, the Ukrainian leader announced that he was open to changes in the Victory Plan presented by him, taking into account the wishes of Kyiv's partners.
