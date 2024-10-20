We don't need to hear that. NATO criticized one of the points of the Victory Plan for Ukraine
We don't need to hear that. NATO criticized one of the points of the Victory Plan for Ukraine

NATO did not support Zelensky's new initiative
Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to Jerry Connolly, the president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi's idea of replacing US troops in Europe with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine after the war is "inappropriate."

Points of attention

  • NATO rejected Volodymyr Zelenskyi's idea to replace US troops in Europe with units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • The President of the NATO PA emphasizes that American troops in Europe are an important countermeasure to Russian aggression.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi is open to proposals from allies to improve Ukraine's Victory Plan.

NATO did not support Zelensky's new initiative

Jerry Connolly, who is also a well-known American democratic politician, drew attention to the fact that this is a very "generous offer" from the President of Ukraine, but, they say, "inappropriate" for today.

It looks like a political pass for Donald Trump in case he wins the election. And for those of us who are fighting for Ukraine in the US Congress, we don't need to hear this. The US should be in Europe.

Jerry Connolly

Jerry Connolly

President of the PA NATO

In his opinion, it is not necessary to encourage American troops to leave Europe, because it is not in the interests of Ukraine and not in the interests of the allies.

The NATO PA president also suggested that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could like this idea.

Why US forces should remain in Europe

As Jerry Connolly noted, American troops are also a means of countering Russian aggression.

In addition, he added that the physical presence of US soldiers in Europe reassures all NATO members.

This does not mean that we cannot make certain changes in our dislocation. But the idea that we are leaving Europe completely, and Ukrainians are generously replacing us... OK, I take this proposal into account as a manifestation of generosity, but the idea itself is not productive. And at this time it is also harmful, — the politician expressed his opinion.

What is important to understand is that the idea of replacing American soldiers with Ukrainian ones after the war is in the Victory Plan, which was recently publicly presented by the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

In addition, on October 18, the Ukrainian leader announced that he was open to changes in the Victory Plan presented by him, taking into account the wishes of Kyiv's partners.

