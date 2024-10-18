Ukraine's victory plan. Why did he provoke so much discussion

At the persuasion of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the allies perceived the Victory Plan ambiguously, since its main point concerns the invitation of Ukraine to NATO. As you know, the attitude of Kyiv's partners to this proposal currently varies.
Points of attention
- Against the background of the difference in the partners' approaches to Ukraine's membership in NATO, Zelenskyi's plan provoked certain discussions and uncertainty.
- The Prime Minister of Poland believes that the realism of implementing Zelensky's plan will depend on the results of the US presidential elections.
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is an open question
The Polish politician made a statement in this regard during the conference after the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.
According to him, the leaders of different EU countries evaluate "Ukraine's victory plan" in different ways. Donald Tusk also explained that Ukraine's allies have different attitudes to the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO, which is the first point of this plan.
Against this background, it is worth noting that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was raised for the first time during the presidency of Lech Kaczyński, and even then Warsaw supported the opening of membership prospects for Kyiv.
Ukraine's victory plan will soon get a second wind
As the Prime Minister of Poland notes, it is currently difficult to predict "how realistic Zelensky's plan is, because a lot will depend on the outcome of the US presidential election."
According to him, it is necessary to prepare for the fact that the strategies included in Zelenskyi's plan "will be re-evaluated after the American elections."
Against this background, it is worth reminding that the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already managed to present the Victory Plan not only to his American colleague Joe Biden, but also to the US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
