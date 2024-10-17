Zelensky presented the Victory Plan for Ukraine at the meeting of the European Council — video

On October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a meeting of the European Council, where he presented a victory plan. The Ukrainian president called on the leaders of the summit to help implement this plan.

European unity is also a weapon

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the unity of Europe is a powerful weapon that provides security not only for Ukraine, but also for all European countries.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the purpose of the "victory plan" is to prepare Russia for real diplomacy and force it to seek a just peace.

We are ready for real diplomacy. But for this we have to be strong. Forcible ceasefires never lead to just peace and security. And no one will be happy if war returns. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the leaders of the summit to help implement this plan.

"If we start acting now and follow this plan, we will be able to end the war by next year," said the President of Ukraine. Share

The purpose of the plan, according to the president, is to strengthen not only Ukraine, but also the entire Euro-Atlantic community.

Russia will turn to diplomacy only when it realizes that force will not lead to victory. We must create the conditions for ending this war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. Share

The President emphasized that Ukraine is ready to present a "victory plan" to European leaders and expects their support.

The head of state also talked about the third point of the plan, which consists in "non-nuclear deterrence" of Russia.

Ukraine is proposing to deploy a deterrence package on its territory to force Russia to participate in peace talks or allow the destruction of its military facilities.

As Zelensky noted, this is the "Peace through strength" approach. It is about the corresponding rocket kit.

Zelenskyy presented the Plan for the Victory of Ukraine in the Council

On October 16, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented in the parliament the Victory Plan of Ukraine, which includes 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.

According to the president, the implementation of the Victory Plan depends primarily on Ukraine's allies, not on Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not looking for an honest peace, as he has simply gone mad and will continue to kill innocent Ukrainians.

That is why the Ukrainian leader insists that Russia should be forced to make peace.