According to American analyst Aaron Blake, the latest scandalous statements of US presidential candidate Donald Trump about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky can have a double meaning.

Trump has dramatically changed his public rhetoric

Aaron Blake draws attention to the fact that the Republican leader recently began to cynically accuse the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, of allegedly allowing the Russian Federation to start a war against Ukraine.

Moreover, Trump began to claim that it was Kyiv that should have gone to the negotiations with Russia.

Any deal, even the worst, would be better than what we have now. If they had made a bad deal, it would have been much better. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

The American analyst emphasizes that Trump blames Zelensky and Biden more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who started the war.

What is Trump really trying to achieve?

Aaron Blake suggested that in this strange way the Republican leader is trying to maintain a negotiating position.

It is quite possible that Donald Trump wants to lure the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation to his side so that he agrees to his proposals and demands.

Despite this, as the analyst notes, the odious politician could still say that he wants the victory of Ukraine, because that is what the vast majority of Americans want, and condemn the actions of the Russian dictator.