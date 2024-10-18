US presidential candidate Donald Trump shamelessly lied that Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden were responsible for Russia launching a full-scale war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite "good relations" with Zelenskyi, Trump continues to lie to the President of Ukraine.
- Trump also accused his former opponent Joe Biden and American generals of starting Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Trump's promise to stop Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours still remains unspoken.
Trump continues to slander Zelenskyi
The Republican leader continues to claim that he has "good relations" not only with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Despite this, Trump actually cynically accused the Ukrainian leader of starting the war, which was unleashed by the aggressor country Russia.
Moreover, the republican once again lied that Ukraine is "no longer Ukraine" because, they say, Russia destroyed most of the country's population centers.
Biden again came under a barrage of criticism from Trump
The former head of the White House once again accused his successor Joe Biden and "stupid generals" of the fact that Putin started a full-scale war against Ukraine.
According to Donald Trump, this would never have happened during his rule.
The odious politician also added that Ukraine has always been a "treasured treasure" for the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
Interestingly, Trump still promises that he will stop Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours, but does not explain how he plans to do it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-