US presidential candidate Donald Trump shamelessly lied that Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden were responsible for Russia launching a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Trump continues to slander Zelenskyi

The Republican leader continues to claim that he has "good relations" not only with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite this, Trump actually cynically accused the Ukrainian leader of starting the war, which was unleashed by the aggressor country Russia.

I think Zelensky is one of the best traders I have ever seen. Every time he comes, we give him a hundred billion dollars. Who else in history received such money? This has never happened. And it does not mean that I do not want to help him, because I feel very sorry for these people. But he had no right to allow that war to begin. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Moreover, the republican once again lied that Ukraine is "no longer Ukraine" because, they say, Russia destroyed most of the country's population centers.

Biden again came under a barrage of criticism from Trump

The former head of the White House once again accused his successor Joe Biden and "stupid generals" of the fact that Putin started a full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Donald Trump, this would never have happened during his rule.

The odious politician also added that Ukraine has always been a "treasured treasure" for the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

And when he saw how incompetent our country, our president, our stupid generals like Millie, who is a dumbass — when he saw how incompetent we were in Afghanistan, the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, in my opinion. When he looked at it, he said, "Trump is gone, these people are idiots, I'm going to invade, take my treasure." This would not have happened if I was there, — assures the leader of the Republicans. Share

Interestingly, Trump still promises that he will stop Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours, but does not explain how he plans to do it.