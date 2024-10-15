Putin could have warned Trump about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Donald Trump, the candidate for the position of president of the USA from the Republican Party, said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin warned him about the invasion of Ukraine.

Trump once again declared about "good relations" with Putin

As the publication notes, during a speech at the town hall of the city of Oaks, in eastern Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump confirmed his good relations with Vladimir Putin and said that during his presidency, the invasion of Ukraine would not have taken place.

"I get along great with Putin," Trump told his supporters. Share

Commenting on Putin's decision to invade, Trump said: "It happened instantly for him. He talked about it, but I said, 'You're not going in.'"

Trump also mentioned his good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and said he could end the war in Eastern Europe before he won the election.

"Biden has done nothing about it — he hasn't even spoken to Putin in over a year," Trump said. "This is a war that needs to be ended, and I'm going to do it... I'm going to try to end it as president-elect." Share

He added that "he wants people to stop dying — that's all."

Trump reiterated that he has developed a clear plan to end the war

As the US presidential candidate noted recently, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.

Despite this, Donald Trump added that he will not reveal his plans until he returns to the White House.

But I can't give you those plans, because if I give you those plans, I won't be able to use them, they will be very bad. You know, part of it is about the surprise, right? But they will not be useful for us, — added Trump. Share

What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."