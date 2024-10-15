Putin could have warned Trump about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Donald Trump, the candidate for the position of president of the USA from the Republican Party, said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin warned him about the invasion of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump claims that Putin warned him about the invasion of Ukraine and promised good relations.
- Trump announces a clear plan to end the war in Eastern Europe and indicates the need to contain Russian aggression.
- Putin asked Trump to remain silent on certain decisions, which indicates a difficult diplomatic situation.
Trump once again declared about "good relations" with Putin
As the publication notes, during a speech at the town hall of the city of Oaks, in eastern Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump confirmed his good relations with Vladimir Putin and said that during his presidency, the invasion of Ukraine would not have taken place.
Commenting on Putin's decision to invade, Trump said: "It happened instantly for him. He talked about it, but I said, 'You're not going in.'"
Trump also mentioned his good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and said he could end the war in Eastern Europe before he won the election.
He added that "he wants people to stop dying — that's all."
Trump reiterated that he has developed a clear plan to end the war
As the US presidential candidate noted recently, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.
Despite this, Donald Trump added that he will not reveal his plans until he returns to the White House.
What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."
