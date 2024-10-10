Trump pulled out of a debate with Harris in October — for what reason

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, has refused a new debate with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. They were supposed to take place at the end of October.
Points of attention
- Trump believes he won the previous debates with Biden and Harris and dropped the next one because of it.
- The rejection of the debate was due to Trump's belief that Harris would not change Biden's policies.
- Fox News' offer of a second round of the debate was also rejected by Trump.
- Experts believe that Harris's victory in the presidential election could be beneficial for Ukraine because of her support for the country.
- The first polls after the debate showed a victory for Harris over Trump.
Why Trump decided to cancel the next debate with Harris
Donald Trump said on his Truth social network that, in his opinion, he already "won" the previous debate with Joe Biden and Harris.
Trump also added that his running mate, JD Vance, "handily beat" Tim Walz, and that he is leading in the polls, widening his lead every day.
He also noted that Harris is not going to change Biden's policies, so the debate is meaningless.
The rejection came hours after Fox News invited the two presidential candidates to participate in a possible second debate on Oct. 24 or 27. In its statement, the TV channel emphasized that the second debate "will give each candidate the opportunity to express their closing arguments."
Fox News had previously offered to hold a second round of debates, and CNN had scheduled a debate in Atlanta for October 23, which Harris agreed to.
US presidential election
Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.
Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.
Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.
Trump has repeatedly said that he will end the war in Ukraine in a day. However, he never said exactly how he would do it
Primary polls for the first debate on September 10 showed Harris winning.
