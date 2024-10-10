Trump pulled out of a debate with Harris in October — for what reason

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, has refused a new debate with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. They were supposed to take place at the end of October.

Why Trump decided to cancel the next debate with Harris

Donald Trump said on his Truth social network that, in his opinion, he already "won" the previous debate with Joe Biden and Harris.

Trump also added that his running mate, JD Vance, "handily beat" Tim Walz, and that he is leading in the polls, widening his lead every day.

After losing, fighters often demand revenge, but now it is too late — the voting has begun, and there will be no revenge, — said Trump. Share

He also noted that Harris is not going to change Biden's policies, so the debate is meaningless.

The rejection came hours after Fox News invited the two presidential candidates to participate in a possible second debate on Oct. 24 or 27. In its statement, the TV channel emphasized that the second debate "will give each candidate the opportunity to express their closing arguments."

Fox News had previously offered to hold a second round of debates, and CNN had scheduled a debate in Atlanta for October 23, which Harris agreed to.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly said that he will end the war in Ukraine in a day. However, he never said exactly how he would do it