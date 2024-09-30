How can the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine end. The senator revealed Trump's goal
How can the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine end. The senator revealed Trump's goal

What is Trump really up to?
Source:  Politico

US presidential candidate Donald Trump wants Russia's war against Ukraine to end with negotiations, during which Kyiv would have a lot of leverage over Moscow. Republican Senator Marco Rubio made such a statement. According to him, there is no question of a complete victory for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump continues to insist on talks between Zelenskyi and Putin.
  • He still does not believe that Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield.
  • Senator Marco Rubio believes that President Joe Biden's team also supports the idea of a negotiated end to the war.

What is Trump really up to?

The reality is that the war in Ukraine will end through negotiations. Donald Trump wants Kyiv to have more leverage in these negotiations, the Republican told reporters.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump himself has indeed repeated many times that he will not fully support the goals of Ukraine, in particular the liberation of all territories from Russian occupation.

In his opinion, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should immediately start negotiations on ending hostilities.

Moreover, the Republican several times avoided answering the question of whether he wants Ukraine to win the war.

Republicans do not want to see an alternative to negotiations with Russia

Marco Rubio suggested that the team of the American leader Joe Biden is also inclined to think that the negotiations will be the final point of this war.

We hope that when the time comes, the Ukrainian side will have more leverage than the Russian side. "That's really the goal that I'm pursuing, and I think that's what Trump is trying to say, but he's going to say it as a businessman," the Republican added.

According to him, only Ukraine and the Russian Federation will have to decide what this agreement will be.

It is obvious that now Zelensky will not come out and say what it will look like, the senator added.

Rubio also emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine cannot last forever.

