Germany has already begun to actively prepare for war

As the journalists managed to find out, the Armed Forces of Germany began to practice the scenarios of various emergency situations. Official Berlin suggests that war may break out in Europe within the next 5 years.

War in Europe is still possible

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Bundeswehr announced the continuation of the military exercises "Red Storm Alpha", which lasted for three days.

According to the journalists, Their main goal was to protect important infrastructure, obtain the same picture of the situation at all levels and ensure fast and safe communication between all participants.

In 2025, the military will begin training under the name "Red Storm Bravo".

The members of the Alliance intend to oppose the war, which became possible after the full-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, together.

For this, it is extremely important to prepare for the rapid deployment of troops from west to east.

What is important to understand is that, thanks to its geostrategic location, Germany functions as a center.

That is why the organization of military transport by rail, road or air transport, the supply of food, sleeping places or fuel or the protection of entire motor convoys must be worked out in order to have a reliable deterrent effect, the Bundeswehr explained. Share

How NATO prepares for war

According to the bloc's leadership, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine forced the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to reassess their ability to defend against an attack.

The head of NATO's military committee, Rob Bauer, officially confirmed that regional plans for deterrence and protection against Russia and terrorists were approved during the summit in Vilnius.

The alliance has increased the number of rapid response forces to 300,000 servicemen capable of deployment within the first month. Bauer notes that this number of fighters should be sufficient in case of a "big conflict" with Russia.

Statements that the Allies should be ready for a possible war with Russia were repeatedly heard by generals and politicians of other countries.