The leader of the largest opposition force in the Bundestag, Friedrich Merz, began to claim that Ukraine's allies never aimed for its victory in the war against Russia.

Mertz believes that Ukraine will not be able to win

What is important to understand is that it was Mertz who was nominated as a chancellor candidate in the autumn 2025 elections.

According to the latter, Olaf Scholz, three days after the start of a full-scale war, said that in fact we are now helping Ukraine not to win this war, but to avoid losing it.

Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia, that was never the goal. But for me, victory means: it must restore sovereignty over its territory. And Russia should stop attacking this country. We must do everything to make Russia consider the continuation of the war with the use of military force as hopeless. And we are quite far from that, — claims the German politician. Share

According to him, the current situation is dire, because Ukraine's allies started acting too late and did too little.

Secret meeting regarding Ukraine. What is currently known about her

Soon, the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will arrive in Germany on an official visit.

According to preliminary data, on October 10 he will hold talks with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron and British leader Keir Starmer will be invited there.

Journalists managed to find out that these negotiations are being organized secretly, but they may be announced later.

It is also known that they will take place in the so-called "foursome" format. The focus of attention of Western leaders will once again be on strengthening support for Ukraine.

Why other allies were not invited to the meeting is still unknown.