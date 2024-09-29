Zelensky reacted to the tough demand of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives

The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi will not even consider the issue of recalling the ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, at the request of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.
Points of attention
- Zelensky said that he will discuss this situation only with the speaker of his parliament, and not with Johnson.
- Johnson considers the visit to Pennsylvania a campaign event in favor of Kamala Harris and interference in the electoral process in the United States.
- Oksana Markarova has not yet commented on this scandalous situation.
What is known about the new conflict between Johnson and Zelensky
What is important to understand is that Speaker Johnson appealed to the President of Ukraine with a demand to release Markarov.
All this happened because of Zelensky's visit to Pennsylvania, where he was accompanied only by representatives of the Democrats.
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he plans to recall Markarov after this incident.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he will discuss this situation only with the speaker of his parliament, as required by the Constitution, and by no means with Johnson.
What is known about Johnson's demands
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, demands that Zelensky fire the Ambassador of Ukraine to Washington, Oksana Markarova, because of her visit to Pennsylvania.
According to Johnson, he sees this as a campaign event in support of Kamala Harris and interference in the American election.
Markarova has not yet commented on this scandal in any way. She only commented on Zelensky's visit to the USA.
More on the topic
