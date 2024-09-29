Zelensky reacted to the tough demand of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives
What is known about the new conflict between Johnson and Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi will not even consider the issue of recalling the ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, at the request of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky said that he will discuss this situation only with the speaker of his parliament, and not with Johnson.
  • Johnson considers the visit to Pennsylvania a campaign event in favor of Kamala Harris and interference in the electoral process in the United States.
  • Oksana Markarova has not yet commented on this scandalous situation.

What is known about the new conflict between Johnson and Zelensky

What is important to understand is that Speaker Johnson appealed to the President of Ukraine with a demand to release Markarov.

All this happened because of Zelensky's visit to Pennsylvania, where he was accompanied only by representatives of the Democrats.

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he plans to recall Markarov after this incident.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he will discuss this situation only with the speaker of his parliament, as required by the Constitution, and by no means with Johnson.

I am the president of Ukraine and I can discuss our ambassadors only with the speaker of my country. This is the Constitution. I can't discuss that with Speaker Johnson, with all due respect.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

What is known about Johnson's demands

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, demands that Zelensky fire the Ambassador of Ukraine to Washington, Oksana Markarova, because of her visit to Pennsylvania.

According to Johnson, he sees this as a campaign event in support of Kamala Harris and interference in the American election.

Oksana Markarova has demonstrated that she cannot be trusted to serve honestly and effectively as a diplomat in this country. President Zelenskyi should immediately remove her, — the politician was indignant.

Markarova has not yet commented on this scandal in any way. She only commented on Zelensky's visit to the USA.

As planned, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed a rich visit to the USA in New York, where he met with the 45th President of the USA Donald Trump, to whom he presented the Victory Plan and discussed many issues, she wrote.

