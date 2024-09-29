It is inevitable. Lavrov addressed Georgia with a cynical proposal
It is inevitable. Lavrov addressed Georgia with a cynical proposal

Russia is again interfering in the political life of Georgia
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Serhiy Lavrov, began to claim that Russia is ready to help Georgia "reconcile" with the self-proclaimed republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Points of attention

  • Sergey Lavrov offered Georgia help in "reconciliation" with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
  • Oligarch Ivanishvili provoked a scandal by calling on Georgians to apologize for the 2008 war.
  • Most Georgians criticized him for this cynical statement.

Russia is again interfering in the political life of Georgia

The scandalous Russian diplomat once again cynically stated that the current Georgian government, which is de facto pro-Kremlin, "honestly assesses the past"

They said that "we want historical reconciliation". And in what form, in what form this reconciliation can take place is up to the countries themselves: both Abkhazia and South Ossetia. They are neighbors with Georgia, it is inevitable there anyway, some contacts. If there is interest from all sides in normalizing these relations, ensuring agreements on non-aggression... we will be ready to help if the parties are interested, — said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry during the press conference following the results of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

It is also worth noting that Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, during his speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, also began to claim that official Tbilisi expects to "restore all destroyed bridges" with Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.

What is known about the high-profile scandal in Georgia

A month ago, the oligarch and honorary leader of "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili called on all Georgians to apologize to "Ossetian sisters and brothers" for the 2008 war.

What is important to understand is that Ivanishvili has previously lied many times about the personal guilt of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in the 2008 war, despite the fact that it was Russia that started the invasion of the country.

His scandalous statement was made against the background of active preparations for the parliamentary elections in Georgia, where "Georgian Dream" wants to win the constitutional majority necessary "in case of restoring the territorial integrity of Georgia by peaceful means."

It is also worth noting that the vast majority of Georgians categorically do not agree that they should apologize for the Russian-Georgian war of 2008.

