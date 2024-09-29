Only pigs. Polish President Duda will appear in court for insulting the Poles

The high-profile scandal in Poland, which broke out around the country's leader Andrzej Duda, is gaining momentum. He will have to appear in court because of the statement about the audience of Agnieszka Holland's film "The Green Border". He called them "pigs"

They want to bring Dudu to justice

According to the publication Fakt , the Center for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Behavior expressed its dissatisfaction with the statements of the President of Poland.

His representatives stated that Andrzej Duda "insulted the citizens of his own country" when he said that "only pigs sit in the cinema".

The organization draws attention to the fact that the first hearing against Duda will take place in Warsaw, but in a year — in October — 2025.

What is important to understand is that the story of the refugees from the Middle East and Africa, who are doing everything possible to reach the European Union through the "green border" between Belarus and Poland, is at the center of the film's plot, which was commented on by the Polish leader.

The director of the film, Agnieszka Holland, intended to show how Belarusian propaganda lures migrants to the border and promises easy passage to the EU.

The fact that Mrs. Holland shows Polish officials doing their job for Polish society, for the safety of all of us, for the safety of Poland, I'm not surprised that the Border Guard officers who watched this film used the slogan "Only pigs sit in cinemas". Andrzej Duda President of Poland

How Duda and his team comment on this scandal

According to the President of Poland himself, this was not his statement, but only a quote.

In addition, Andrzej Duda reminded the media representative and all those offended about the existence of the "citation law".

The Polish leader's lawyer began to claim that "this will be a trial that has no precedent in history."

It is necessary to emphasize and explain that this is a civil process for violation of personal rights against the state treasury. The verdict in such a case may include an apology or compensation or damages if the court establishes a violation of personal benefits specified in the Civil Code, the lawyer said. Share

According to the latter, the court may oblige to publish an apology in the mass media.