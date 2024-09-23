There is no better alternative — Duda stood up for the UN

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that despite certain reservations about the UN, there is still no better alternative than this international organization. States are not able to cope with global challenges on their own.

The UN has no better alternatives

At the plenary session of the Future Summit in New York, Duda stood up for the international organization, which is often criticized for the low effectiveness of responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite many reservations about the United Nations system, there is no better alternative to multilateralism. Modern global challenges are complex and require collective action, as it is impossible to face them alone at the level of individual states. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

The Polish leader noted that in order to restore faith in security, it is necessary to strengthen international law.

The order based on international law and solidarity is now under serious threat.

We cannot put up with a situation where those who undermine the order based on the UN Charter are getting stronger," said the Polish president. Share

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is a clear indication of the undermining of this order.

The Russian Federation still remains a permanent member of the UN Security Council. It was not excluded after the attack on Ukraine.

The UN Security Council needs reforms

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda spoke about the format of this body's activity. In his opinion, the Russian invasion of Ukraine showed that the UN Security Council cannot support global security.

This situation should be corrected by reforms that would allow deterring aggression.

Nauseda also reminded about the importance of helping Ukraine. He emphasized that Kyiv's support is based on the rules of the international order.