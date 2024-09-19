The UN Secretary General voiced his expectations for this year's General Assembly
Antonio Guterres
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, global institutions are not ready for the challenges and solutions of today's most urgent problems.

Points of attention

  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasizes the inadequacy of current global institutions in addressing today's urgent challenges.
  • Guterres proposes reforms and the adoption of agreements like the Pact for the Future to make institutions more legitimate and effective.
  • The Future Summit serves as the first step towards creating systems fit for future generations by addressing evolving international challenges.
  • Guterres urges world leaders to compromise and unite around key problems of humanity to overcome geopolitical disagreements and conflicts.
  • The need for reform and innovation is crucial as global institutions struggle to tackle complex existential problems created in response to last century's challenges.

Guterres offers the world community a compromise. What are we talking about?

The UN Secretary General called on the world's leading states to compromise in solving global problems.

The Future Summit was born out of a cold, hard fact: international challenges are evolving faster than our ability to meet them. We see uncontrollable geopolitical disagreements and the unfolding of conflicts, Guterres emphasized, referring to the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine and the hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

He also mentioned climate change, which is rapidly getting out of control, the growing debt burden of countries and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

Crises interact and feed each other, Guterres warned.

Guterres calls on the countries of the world to unite around the key problems of humanity
Antonio Guterres

What does Guterres propose to solve the world's key problems

The UN Secretary General admitted that global institutions are absolutely incapable of solving complex and even existential problems, because they were created in response to the challenges of the last century.

Guterres hopes that when meeting in New York, the heads of countries and governments will agree on the Pact for the Future, as well as the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

We cannot create a future suitable for our grandchildren with the help of the systems built for our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, said the UN Secretary General

He also added that the Future Summit is an important first step to help make global institutions "more legitimate, effective and fit for the world today and tomorrow."

General Assembly

