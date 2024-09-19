According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, global institutions are not ready for the challenges and solutions of today's most urgent problems.
Points of attention
Guterres offers the world community a compromise. What are we talking about?
The UN Secretary General called on the world's leading states to compromise in solving global problems.
He also mentioned climate change, which is rapidly getting out of control, the growing debt burden of countries and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.
What does Guterres propose to solve the world's key problems
The UN Secretary General admitted that global institutions are absolutely incapable of solving complex and even existential problems, because they were created in response to the challenges of the last century.
Guterres hopes that when meeting in New York, the heads of countries and governments will agree on the Pact for the Future, as well as the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.
He also added that the Future Summit is an important first step to help make global institutions "more legitimate, effective and fit for the world today and tomorrow."
