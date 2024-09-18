Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly

On September 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Order No. 99/2024-rp on the formation of the delegation to participate in the work of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The new composition of the Ukrainian delegation

The document lists ten delegates who have the right to represent Ukraine at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiga will head the delegation. Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, was appointed his deputy.

The delegation also includes:

Andriy Kostin — Prosecutor General;

Ihor Zhovkva — deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;

Olga Stefanishyna — Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice;

Refat Chubarov — Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people;

Iryna Mudra is the deputy head of the Office of the President.

The representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, the ambassador on special assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anton Korynevych, and the director of the Department of International Organizations, Valentyn Skuratovskyi, are deputy members of the delegation.

The 79th UN General Assembly began its work on September 10 in New York, USA.

The USA may make an important decision at the session of the UN General Assembly

Ukraine asks Washington and London to allow Western weapons to hit military facilities in Russia's rear. However, the White House reported that the position of the Biden Administration has not changed.

The Guardian reports that the leaders of the United States and Great Britain will discuss long-range issues at the 79th UN General Assembly.

Biden and Starmer have allegedly already agreed to give Kiev permission to strike military targets behind the Russian Federation with Western weapons, but they do not want to announce this publicly yet.