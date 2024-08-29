Kyslytsia called on the UN to adopt two decisions to stop the Russian attacks on Ukraine

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, called on international partners to lift the restrictions on long-range strikes on military targets on the territory of Russia and to help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles and drones.
Points of attention
- Ukraine calls on international partners to make a decision on assistance in defense against Russian strikes.
- Kyslytsia emphasized the importance of adopting two decisions that will help stop the Russian Federation's violence against Ukraine.
- Ukraine plans to give the US an updated list of military targets in Russia for possible long-range American strikes.
- The initiative is an attempt to convince Washington of the need to lift restrictions on the transfer of long-range weapons.
- The new, detailed list of targets will expand the possibilities of strategic defense and deterrence of Russian aggression.
The partners need to make two decisions that will stop the attacks of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, emphasized that Ukraine chooses military targets for strikes, while Russia deliberately attacks residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
The diplomat called on the partners to make two specific decisions that will help stop Russian terror faster.
He emphasized that these measures are not escalating, but on the contrary, they will help restrain Russia, reduce terror and the number of victims.
Ukraine will provide the US with a list of military targets of the Russian Federation for long-range strikes
Ukraine plans to present to the Administration of US President Joe Biden an updated list of targets on the territory of Russia that can be attacked with the help of American long-range weapons.
This initiative is another attempt to convince Washington to lift restrictions on the transfer of such weapons.
Previously, Ukraine had already given the US a list of possible targets in Russia, but the new list will be much more detailed.
According to three sources, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov and the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, plan to visit Washington this week and hand over the updated list to the American side.
As Politico points out, the new list should be more specific compared to the previous ones
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-