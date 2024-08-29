Kyslytsia called on the UN to adopt two decisions to stop the Russian attacks on Ukraine

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, called on international partners to lift the restrictions on long-range strikes on military targets on the territory of Russia and to help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles and drones.

The partners need to make two decisions that will stop the attacks of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, emphasized that Ukraine chooses military targets for strikes, while Russia deliberately attacks residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine, so it is shelling residential buildings, shops and objects of critical infrastructure. Ukraine seeks to stop the violence and weaken the Russian Federation's ability to attack, so we are targeting legitimate military targets, such as troop and equipment concentrations, weapons depots, and logistics centers. We will continue to destroy the combat potential of Russia, despite the threats from Putin's representatives and the fakes they spread, - Kislytsia said. Share

The diplomat called on the partners to make two specific decisions that will help stop Russian terror faster.

We call on our partners to consider the possibility of adopting two decisions: firstly, to recognize Ukraine's right to long-range strikes against legitimate military targets in Russia, and secondly, to engage the air defense systems of partners to shoot down missiles and drones near their airspace, — said Codling. Share

He emphasized that these measures are not escalating, but on the contrary, they will help restrain Russia, reduce terror and the number of victims.

Ukraine will provide the US with a list of military targets of the Russian Federation for long-range strikes

Ukraine plans to present to the Administration of US President Joe Biden an updated list of targets on the territory of Russia that can be attacked with the help of American long-range weapons.

This initiative is another attempt to convince Washington to lift restrictions on the transfer of such weapons.

Previously, Ukraine had already given the US a list of possible targets in Russia, but the new list will be much more detailed.

According to three sources, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov and the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, plan to visit Washington this week and hand over the updated list to the American side.

As Politico points out, the new list should be more specific compared to the previous ones