Borrell called on Ukraine's partners to lift restrictions on strikes by the AFU against Russia

The high representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, believes that the lifting of restrictions on the use of forces and means against the Russian occupiers by Ukraine's partners will help promote peace efforts and save the lives of Ukrainians. He also emphasized that the Kursk operation "dealt a serious blow to the narrative of Russian President Putin."

The lifting of restrictions on the use of forces and means against the Russian military, which participates in aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, would have several important consequences, — Borrell wrote on his page on the X social network. Share

According to the diplomat, we are talking about the following consequences:

strengthening Ukraine's self-defense, depriving Russia of "opportunities for attacks and bombings of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure."

saving lives and reducing destruction in Ukraine.

assistance in promoting peace efforts.

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is a severe blow to Russian President Putin’s narrative.



Borrell also announced a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, which will take place next week.

I look forward to meeting him in Brussels and to discussions with EU foreign and defense ministers next week to take forward our support for Ukraine. Josep Borrell High Representative of the European Union

Ukraine will receive another 1 billion euros in military aid — Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this on June 24 in Luxembourg at a press conference following the meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers.

The windfall from assessments on Russian assets frozen in Europe — but not the assets themselves — will be used as soon as possible for the benefit of Ukraine. 1.4 billion euros will be available over the next month, and another billion by the end of the year. This will be sent to Ukraine with the aim of achieving three goals: the supply of air defense equipment, ammunition and to support Ukrainian industry.

He noted that military support for Ukraine remains today the most important issue for member states in a very practical sense. Ukraine urgently needs more means of air defense, more ammunition, and support in the development of its own defense industry.