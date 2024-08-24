In Kyiv, Duda expressed his confidence in Ukraine's victory over Russia as soon as possible

The armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine should end soon. Victory will be given to the forces of freedom. This was announced by Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv during his visit to Ukraine's Independence Day.

Duda is sure of Ukraine's victory

In his speech on the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv, Duda expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to defend its freedom.

The President of Poland noted that the Independence Day of Ukraine is to some extent the day of independence of the whole of Central Europe. During the speech, he noted the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for the preservation of independence and promised that Poland would support Ukraine until its victorious end.

We Poles know that independence is not granted once and for all. In our history, we experienced tragic moments, we lost sovereignty twice and twice regained it with superhuman efforts. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

The Polish president said that the example of the Poles' struggle for their statehood well confirms that perseverance and the desire for freedom should lead to victory, even if the opponent appears to be much stronger.

I did not have and do not have the slightest doubt that, united in their efforts and struggle, the courageous Ukrainian people will defend their independence. And although today Ukraine is fighting against the Russian aggressor, fighting not for life, but for death for its independence, I am convinced that the war will soon end with the victory of the forces of freedom over the world of tyranny. Then, out of the darkness of war, on the ruins and burnt territories, a new world will begin to be forged. Share

Duda also reminded that Poland was the first in the world to officially recognize the independence of Ukraine in 1991.

Kijów. Wypowiedź Prezydenta RP Andrzeja Dudy dla mediów pic.twitter.com/Gou4RxIJ48 — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 24, 2024

Duda arrived on a visit to Kyiv

President of Poland Andrzej Duda visited Kyiv on the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24.

The visit of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda to Ukraine has begun. Share

It is noted that Duda will take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

#Kijów | Prezydent RP @AndrzejDuda złożył kwiaty pod Ścianą Pamięci Poległych za Ukrainę. pic.twitter.com/zwJDJi4UfL — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 24, 2024

Before the ceremonial events, Andrzej Duda honored the fallen defenders of Ukraine near the walls of the St. Michael's Monastery, a photo by the Wall of Memory was also published by the Lithuanian premiere.