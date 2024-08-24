In Kyiv, Duda expressed his confidence in Ukraine's victory over Russia as soon as possible

The armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine should end soon. Victory will be given to the forces of freedom. This was announced by Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv during his visit to Ukraine's Independence Day.
Points of attention
- Polish President Andrzej Duda expresses confidence in Ukraine's victory over Russia and emphasizes the importance of joint efforts for independence.
- Duda highlights the historic struggle of Ukrainians for independence and promises unwavering support from Poland until victory is achieved.
- The visit coincides with Ukraine's Independence Day, symbolizing solidarity and support between Poland and Ukraine in the ongoing fight for sovereignty and freedom.
- Duda's tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine and his message of solidarity send a strong signal of encouragement, reaffirming the ultimate triumph of freedom over aggression.
- Through his visit to Kyiv and acknowledgment of Ukraine's Independence Day, Duda solidifies the bond between Poland and Ukraine, showcasing unwavering support in the pursuit of independence.
Duda is sure of Ukraine's victory
In his speech on the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv, Duda expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to defend its freedom.
The President of Poland noted that the Independence Day of Ukraine is to some extent the day of independence of the whole of Central Europe. During the speech, he noted the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for the preservation of independence and promised that Poland would support Ukraine until its victorious end.
The Polish president said that the example of the Poles' struggle for their statehood well confirms that perseverance and the desire for freedom should lead to victory, even if the opponent appears to be much stronger.
Duda also reminded that Poland was the first in the world to officially recognize the independence of Ukraine in 1991.
Kijów. Wypowiedź Prezydenta RP Andrzeja Dudy dla mediów pic.twitter.com/Gou4RxIJ48— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 24, 2024
Duda arrived on a visit to Kyiv
President of Poland Andrzej Duda visited Kyiv on the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24.
It is noted that Duda will take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.
#Kijów | Prezydent RP @AndrzejDuda złożył kwiaty pod Ścianą Pamięci Poległych za Ukrainę. pic.twitter.com/zwJDJi4UfL— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 24, 2024
Before the ceremonial events, Andrzej Duda honored the fallen defenders of Ukraine near the walls of the St. Michael's Monastery, a photo by the Wall of Memory was also published by the Lithuanian premiere.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-