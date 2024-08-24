President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite joined the celebration on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv.

The mass media reported on Duda's arrival in Kyiv this morning, but Shimonite's visit was not reported.

The day of victory will surely come, and we will celebrate it together, - the Prime Minister of Lithuania wrote on his Twitter page. Share

1. З днем Незалежності, Українo! День перемоги обов’язково настане і ми святкуватимемо його разом. Литва була і буде з Україною на кожному кроці до цієї мети.

— Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) August 24, 2024

From Sofiyivska Square, Shimonite went to meet with her Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmyhal.

Before the ceremonial events, Andrzej Duda honored the fallen defenders of Ukraine near the walls of the St. Michael's Monastery, a photo by the Wall of Memory was also published by the Lithuanian premiere.

Ukraine will always maintain its independence, and this will never be in question. We all responded together - and this is a historic response - thanks to our unity, our courage, our joint work. The answer is whether to be Ukraine or to be Ukrainians. When external aggression poses such a question to us, to our nation, everything depends on millions of people, everyone determines the fate of the entire nation with their actions, and the entire nation determines the fate of everyone with their joint power, - said the president during a speech on Sofia Square in Kyiv. Share

Those present honored the memory of all Ukrainian men and women who gave their lives for our state with a moment of silence.

The President presented the "Golden Star" order to relatives of fallen Heroes of Ukraine.

The head of state also presented the Order of Freedom to absolute world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and two-time Olympic saber fencing champion Olga Harlan.