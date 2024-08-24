President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite joined the celebration on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- President of Poland and Prime Minister of Lithuania attended the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in preserving Ukraine's independence.
- The visit of these leaders underscores the significance of international support and solidarity with Ukraine in defending its sovereignty.
- During the event, President Zelenskyi stressed the importance of collective efforts to protect independence and determine the fate of every citizen.
- Solemn events included honoring fallen defenders of Ukraine, recognizing outstanding athletes, and highlighting the nation's resilience and determination.
- The participation of President Duda and Prime Minister Šimonite in the celebrations demonstrates a gesture of solidarity and unity with Ukraine's ongoing struggle for independence.
What is known about the visits of Duda and Shimonite to Ukraine on the occasion of the celebration of Independence Day
The mass media reported on Duda's arrival in Kyiv this morning, but Shimonite's visit was not reported.
1. З днем Незалежності, Українo! День перемоги обов’язково настане і ми святкуватимемо його разом. Литва була і буде з Україною на кожному кроці до цієї мети.— Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) August 24, 2024
Cлава України! pic.twitter.com/bMqIrxHe6l
From Sofiyivska Square, Shimonite went to meet with her Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmyhal.
Before the ceremonial events, Andrzej Duda honored the fallen defenders of Ukraine near the walls of the St. Michael's Monastery, a photo by the Wall of Memory was also published by the Lithuanian premiere.
What is known about the participation of Duda and Shimonite together with Zelenskyi in solemn events on the occasion of Independence Day
Those present honored the memory of all Ukrainian men and women who gave their lives for our state with a moment of silence.
The President presented the "Golden Star" order to relatives of fallen Heroes of Ukraine.
The head of state also presented the Order of Freedom to absolute world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and two-time Olympic saber fencing champion Olga Harlan.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-