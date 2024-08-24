The President of Poland and the Prime Minister of Lithuania took part in the celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv
Ukraine
The President of Poland and the Prime Minister of Lithuania took part in the celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv

Office of the President of Ukraine
Duda, Zelensky and Shimonyte
President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite joined the celebration on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • President of Poland and Prime Minister of Lithuania attended the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in preserving Ukraine's independence.
  • The visit of these leaders underscores the significance of international support and solidarity with Ukraine in defending its sovereignty.
  • During the event, President Zelenskyi stressed the importance of collective efforts to protect independence and determine the fate of every citizen.
  • Solemn events included honoring fallen defenders of Ukraine, recognizing outstanding athletes, and highlighting the nation's resilience and determination.
  • The participation of President Duda and Prime Minister Šimonite in the celebrations demonstrates a gesture of solidarity and unity with Ukraine's ongoing struggle for independence.

What is known about the visits of Duda and Shimonite to Ukraine on the occasion of the celebration of Independence Day

The mass media reported on Duda's arrival in Kyiv this morning, but Shimonite's visit was not reported.

The day of victory will surely come, and we will celebrate it together, - the Prime Minister of Lithuania wrote on his Twitter page.

From Sofiyivska Square, Shimonite went to meet with her Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmyhal.

Before the ceremonial events, Andrzej Duda honored the fallen defenders of Ukraine near the walls of the St. Michael's Monastery, a photo by the Wall of Memory was also published by the Lithuanian premiere.

What is known about the participation of Duda and Shimonite together with Zelenskyi in solemn events on the occasion of Independence Day

Ukraine will always maintain its independence, and this will never be in question. We all responded together - and this is a historic response - thanks to our unity, our courage, our joint work. The answer is whether to be Ukraine or to be Ukrainians. When external aggression poses such a question to us, to our nation, everything depends on millions of people, everyone determines the fate of the entire nation with their actions, and the entire nation determines the fate of everyone with their joint power, - said the president during a speech on Sofia Square in Kyiv.

Those present honored the memory of all Ukrainian men and women who gave their lives for our state with a moment of silence.

The President presented the "Golden Star" order to relatives of fallen Heroes of Ukraine.

The head of state also presented the Order of Freedom to absolute world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and two-time Olympic saber fencing champion Olga Harlan.

