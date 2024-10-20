The army of the Russian Federation will become stronger. NATO's top general issued an important warning

According to the commander of NATO forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, the Russian army will be stronger after the end of the war, even if Ukraine can defeat it.
Points of attention
- The top general emphasized the urgent need to improve defense plans and surpass the Russians in this matter.
- Germany's Federal Intelligence Service and the Polish leader warn of a possible Russian attack on NATO in the coming years.
- It is predicted that Russia may have sufficient military potential to attack NATO by 2027.
NATO has no right to underestimate the threat from the Russian Federation
According to Kavoli, the Russian invaders will become even more dangerous for the members of the bloc, although they will lose a huge number of personnel and equipment.
NATO's top general called on the Alliance not to harbor illusions that Russia will not be able to attack anyone after losing the war.
He explained that many years of military operations lead to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are gradually improving and realizing how the experience of war can be used in the future.
Against this background, Cavoli called on NATO to start preparing for a possible invasion by an aggressor country.
A war between the Russian Federation and NATO is still possible
According to Kavoli, the bloc's new defense plans and additional requirements for individual allies of the Alliance arising from them should be implemented quickly.
As mentioned earlier, the head of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany (BND) Bruno Kahl issued a warning that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation will be able to attack the territory of NATO within the next six years.
As for the forecast of the Polish leader Andrzej Duda, he believes that Russia may soon have such a military potential that it will be able to attack NATO already in 2026-27.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-