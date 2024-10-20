The army of the Russian Federation will become stronger. NATO's top general issued an important warning

According to the commander of NATO forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, the Russian army will be stronger after the end of the war, even if Ukraine can defeat it.

NATO has no right to underestimate the threat from the Russian Federation

According to Kavoli, the Russian invaders will become even more dangerous for the members of the bloc, although they will lose a huge number of personnel and equipment.

At the end of the war against Ukraine, no matter how it looks, the Russian army will be stronger than today, he emphasized. Share

NATO's top general called on the Alliance not to harbor illusions that Russia will not be able to attack anyone after losing the war.

He explained that many years of military operations lead to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are gradually improving and realizing how the experience of war can be used in the future.

Against this background, Cavoli called on NATO to start preparing for a possible invasion by an aggressor country.

That is why we must be ready and we need armed forces that will be able to resist it, — added the American general. Share

A war between the Russian Federation and NATO is still possible

According to Kavoli, the bloc's new defense plans and additional requirements for individual allies of the Alliance arising from them should be implemented quickly.

When I say fast, I mean that we have to be faster than the Russians, — explained the top general. Share

As mentioned earlier, the head of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany (BND) Bruno Kahl issued a warning that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation will be able to attack the territory of NATO within the next six years.