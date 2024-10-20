The US can lift its veto on Ukraine joining NATO — under what conditions
The US can lift its veto on Ukraine joining NATO — under what conditions
Source:  Le Monde

The administration of US President Joe Biden no longer raises objections in principle to the invitation of Ukraine to NATO. If Kamala Harris wins the elections on November 5, a gradual movement in this direction may begin.

Points of attention

  • The administration of the US president has no principled objections to Ukraine's accession to NATO after the possible victory of Kamala Harris in the elections.
  • Ukraine enjoys support from certain NATO member states, such as France and Great Britain, but there are countries that may oppose rapid rapprochement with NATO.
  • The position of Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia may become an obstacle on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.
  • The decision on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance must be adopted by all 32 NATO member countries and depends on the tactics of movement in this direction.
  • The US is trying to develop a clear strategy and supports Ukraine on its way to NATO membership.

Biden has no strong objections to Ukraine joining NATO

As the publication notes, during a short visit to Germany on October 18, Joe Biden met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron and British leader Keir Starmer. The main topics of discussion were the current situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The main sensitive topic was the possible invitation of Ukraine to NATO. Volodymyr Zelenskyi offered his European colleagues a "victory plan" and expressed hope that such an invitation could come even before the end of Biden's presidential term.

However, the real integration of Ukraine into the Alliance will become possible only after the end of the war.

Despite the fact that the US and Germany currently block the prospect of NATO expansion, France and Great Britain show greater commitment to the idea. The Americans, according to some sources, no longer have strong objections to Ukraine's invitation. It is believed that if Kamala Harris wins, Biden may take concrete steps in this direction during the transition period.

If Donald Trump wins, any initiative to invite Ukraine to NATO may face major obstacles. Supporters of the optimistic scenario suggest that a change in the US position may also affect Germany's position.

However, the decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO depends not only on the positions of the USA or Germany, but must be adopted by all 32 member countries of the Alliance. In addition, Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia may oppose Ukraine's rapid rapprochement with NATO.

The US is trying to develop a clear strategy for Ukraine

The official representative of the White House reminded that during the NATO summit, all 32 members of the Alliance confirmed that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership in the bloc.

According to him, one of the key issues is the tactics of how to properly continue this path and how to reach a consensus on the next important decisions and actions.

The American authorities emphasized that "President Biden wants Ukraine to win and will provide these efforts with adequate resources."

That's why the president has called for a meeting at the level of leaders of the Defense Contact Group with Ukraine, or the so-called Ramstein Summit — and that meeting will take place in the near future — to elicit the same urgency and input from some of our allies and partners so that we can continue to do it, said the representative of the White House.

