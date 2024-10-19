The defense ministers of the G7 countries supported Ukraine on its way to NATO — a declaration

Defense ministers of the G7 member countries support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. This is stated in the final declaration published on October 19 following the results of the ministerial meeting in Naples.

Defense ministers of the G7 countries supported Ukraine

We emphasize our intention to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term. We support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. Share

The heads of the Ministry of Defense also consider it extremely important to continue to support the training and training needs of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in the short and long term, taking into account the need to restore forces.

The ministers reiterated that the ultimate goal remains a comprehensive, just and durable peace in accordance with international law set forth in the UN Charter and its principles, which ensures respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition to the defense ministers of the G7 countries, EU High Representative Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also took part in today's meeting.

Ukraine will join NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine will definitely become a member of the Alliance in the future.

We made a decision in Washington that Ukraine will join NATO. It's just a matter of timing, he said in a conversation with journalists. Share

According to him, it now looks like Ukraine will become the 33rd member of NATO, although he did not rule out the possibility that another country could join earlier, and Ukraine would become the 34th.