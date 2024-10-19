Ukraine's invitation to NATO. France made an unexpected statement

France is ready to immediately invite Ukraine to NATO. This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Jean-Noel Barro, during his visit to Kyiv.
France wants to see Ukraine as a member of the Alliance
According to the head of French diplomacy, despite the fact that official Paris has its own clear position on this issue, negotiations with Kyiv's allies on this topic will continue.
In addition, during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga, the head of the French Foreign Ministry emphasized that if it is confirmed that North Korea is sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine, it will be a serious escalation.
How France comments on Ukraine's Victory Plan
According to Barro, French leader Emmanuel Macron's team supports the Victory Plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
In addition, the foreign minister added that France will support Ukraine when it decides to start peace talks.
The head of French diplomacy also reminded once again that at the beginning of 2025, Ukraine will receive the first Mirage 2000 aircraft from France.
