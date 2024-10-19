Ukraine's entry into NATO. Stefanishyna pointed out an important condition
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's entry into NATO. Stefanishyna pointed out an important condition

Ukraine is not going to give up its territories
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The authorities of Ukraine are not discussing the issue of joining NATO without the territories that were temporarily occupied by Russia. This statement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and the Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna.

Points of attention

  • Olga Stefanishyna explained when Ukraine can become a member of NATO.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that Western leaders are holding talks on the sidelines regarding Ukraine's potential membership in the Alliance.

Ukraine is not going to give up its territories

As Olha Stefanishyna notes, Ukraine will definitely be invited to NATO within the borders of 1991, as a sovereign independent state.

She also reminded that after the invitation to the Alliance, a protocol on accession is drawn up, which specifies the terms and reforms necessary for joining NATO.

These are already technical things, issues of technical interoperability, we are talking about non-threatening reforms.

Olga Stefanishyna

Olga Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine

According to Stefanyshina, Ukraine will indeed be able to become a full-fledged member of the Alliance in the future.

Ukraine's membership in NATO will take place after the war, the minister emphasized.

Zelensky spoke about the backroom negotiations of Western leaders

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyi recently reported, Western leaders avoid openly discussing with him Ukraine's admission to NATO in exchange for giving up the occupied territories.

Despite this, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that such discussions are currently taking place on the sidelines.

What is important to understand is that none of Kyiv's allies has yet dared to openly raise this issue with Ukraine.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the partners to finally return to transparent negotiations.

People never said that. People are afraid to say (to me — ed.), — said the Ukrainian leader.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western leaders to "put it on the table, openly in front of us. Not through some third party."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The NATO Secretary General announced a clear condition for the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
NATO
Ukraine should be in a strong position in case of negotiations with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Ukraine becomes a member of NATO — Rutte announced new terms
When Ukraine becomes a member of NATO — Rutte announced new terms
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Congress declared a red line for NATO after Putin's decision
The US and NATO must respond to the Kremlin's defiant actions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?