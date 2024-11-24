At the persuasion of Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Germany will hand over long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the Christian Democratic Union wins the early elections and its leader Friedrich Merz becomes chancellor.

There is still a chance to get a Taurus in Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that Mertz, who is likely to become chancellor, has repeatedly stated the need to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

I cannot imagine under any schedule of this coalition, even if the Social Democrats become a "junior partner" in it, that they will block it (the provision of missiles), Andriy Melnyk stressed.

What is important to understand is that the probability that Merz will become the new German leader is extremely high as of today.

According to the diplomat, this will not happen only in case of something unforeseen.

It should be some kind of political earthquake, some kind of super scandal, which the Russians, by the way, can easily prepare. Unfortunately, they are capable of this. Some kind of scandal, which, for example, will cause image losses to the potential chancellor Mertz, so that this does not happen. Andriy Melnyk Ambassador of Ukraine to Brazil

When Ukraine can get Taurus

Andrii Melnyk draws attention to the fact that early elections in Germany are scheduled for February 23.

De facto, this means that Ukraine will be able to receive the missiles no earlier than the end of April. He also noted that this would be an optimistic scenario.

According to the diplomat, coalition negotiations in most cases last at least two months, but they can also be prolonged.

That is, it will mean that this government, which is now in place, will perform its duties until that time... This means that for the next half a year, most likely, nothing will happen. What will happen in half a year, considering what will happen in America and so on, — to be honest, I don't want to make fortune-telling on coffee grounds today, — stressed Andriy Melnyk.

As you know, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz categorically refuses to transfer the Taurus to Ukraine, although in Germany he was repeatedly urged to make this decision.