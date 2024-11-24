At the persuasion of Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Germany will hand over long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the Christian Democratic Union wins the early elections and its leader Friedrich Merz becomes chancellor.
Points of attention
- Friedrich Mertz has spoken many times about the provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine as an important step in supporting the country.
- The probability that Mertz will become chancellor is currently extremely high.
- The current German leader, Olaf Scholz, refuses to hand over Taurus missiles to Ukraine, despite calls and requests.
There is still a chance to get a Taurus in Ukraine
The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that Mertz, who is likely to become chancellor, has repeatedly stated the need to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the probability that Merz will become the new German leader is extremely high as of today.
According to the diplomat, this will not happen only in case of something unforeseen.
When Ukraine can get Taurus
Andrii Melnyk draws attention to the fact that early elections in Germany are scheduled for February 23.
De facto, this means that Ukraine will be able to receive the missiles no earlier than the end of April. He also noted that this would be an optimistic scenario.
According to the diplomat, coalition negotiations in most cases last at least two months, but they can also be prolonged.
As you know, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz categorically refuses to transfer the Taurus to Ukraine, although in Germany he was repeatedly urged to make this decision.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-