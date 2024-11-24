In Ukraine, they arranged a wave of sabotage with explosives against security forces

The National Police recorded cases of sabotage with the use of explosive devices aimed at security forces.

What is known about sabotage against security forces in Ukraine

According to sources in the National Police, one of the incidents was the detonation of a serviceman.

A package was lying near his car, and a camera was attached to a tree, which was broadcasting video online. The guard, having noticed the package, approached and bent down, after which the explosives were remotely activated.

The police warn that this is not the first such case. Everyone is urged not to touch unknown objects and immediately call 102.

Another incident occurred in mid-November in Kyiv. A woman reported violence by a man at Pechersky Uzvoz and stated that she had locked herself in the bathroom. When the police arrived, she said on the phone that the apartment door was unlocked and asked to come inside.

As soon as the law enforcement officers opened the door and stepped inside, they heard the sound of a grenade going off. Having managed to close the door, they avoided the explosion that occurred in the corridor of the apartment. No one was hurt.

The explosion occurred due to the "stretching" mechanism with the F-1 grenade. There was no one in the apartment, and the owners rented it out on a daily basis. The female caller has not been identified. Share

Also recently, a 17-year-old boy recruited by the Russian special services was detained in Darnytsia district. He detonated an improvised explosive device and was involved in the arson of Ukrposhta branches in Mykolaiv and Odesa, as well as preparing for a new terrorist attack.

These actions are pre-planned crimes aimed at destabilizing the situation, intimidating the population and undermining the normal work of law enforcement agencies, the police said. Share

The SBU exposed minor FSB agents

As the investigation established, members of the group were preparing a large-scale terrorist attack with numerous victims in the south of the country.

One of them has already carried out an explosion in Kyiv. In mid-November, a 17-year-old boy planted explosives near the building of a state body. The device, filled with nails and screws, was remotely activated.

Photo — SBU

Law enforcement officers documented the attacker's actions, which made it possible to expose the network and establish the identities of his accomplices. After the terrorist attack, the suspect hid in rented apartments in Kyiv, but later returned to Odesa to prepare new attacks.

During an attempt to buy chemical components for explosives, he was caught red-handed.

Together with him, two more accomplices were detained — a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old resident of Odesa. They took part in arson of "Ukrposhta" branches in Odesa and Mykolaiv.

The investigation showed that all three were coordinated by a curator from Russia, who was contacted through Telegram channels that offered "easy money." Terrorist attacks and the manufacture of explosives were carried out according to his instructions. Share