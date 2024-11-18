They blew up the car of an Armed Forces soldier and planned terrorist attacks. A group of the GRU of the Russian Federation was neutralized in Kharkiv

The SBU neutralized an agent-combat group of Russian military intelligence in Kharkiv. Members of the group engaged in terrorist attacks in a front-line city and spied on units of the Armed Forces.

What is known about the neutralized group of the GRU of the Russian Federation

As the SBU reported, one of the group's most high-profile crimes was the bombing of a Ukrainian serviceman's car in June 2023.

The attackers tracked down the parking lot and planted an improvised explosive device under it. As a result of the explosion, the soldier was seriously injured.

Photo — ssu.gov.ua

The group included four residents of Kharkiv: a software engineer, a former military man and two unemployed people. They were coordinated by a fighter of the so-called "special forces of the DPR", which fights in the east of Ukraine and cooperates with the GRU of the Russian Federation. Share

After the terrorist attack, the participants were tasked with preparing new diversions. They created another explosive device and set up a vault to store it. In addition, they planned to blow up a railway train transporting military equipment for the Armed Forces.

Photo — ssu.gov.ua

SBU counter-intelligence recorded all crimes committed by the group. During the special operation, all four participants were detained: one was caught red-handed while planting explosives in a forest strip, the others - at their place of residence.

During the searches, explosives, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of their illegal activities were seized.

What is the punishment for criminals?

Suspicion was announced to the perpetrators under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason under martial law) and Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Additional qualifications under Articles 113 (sabotage) and 258 (terrorist act) are also being considered.