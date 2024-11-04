They tried to hinder the operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna. The SSU declared suspicion against three Ukrainians

The SSU gathered evidence against three Ukrainian citizens who, being part of the Russian army, tried to disrupt the operation of the armed forces in the Kursk region. However, the traitors were captured.

What is known about traitors

According to the investigation materials, the detainees served in the 810th separate brigade of the Russian marines and in August and September of this year shelled the positions of the Armed Forces near the city of Suja.

They were captured after the defeat of the enemy column by Ukrainian assault units supported by artillery.

Among those detained are a former Crimean citizen who "mobilized" to the Russian Southern Military District in 2022, a resident of the occupied Luhansk region who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Moscow, and a citizen of Chernihiv region who left for Bryansk after the start of the war, received a Russian passport and voluntarily entered to the Russian occupation forces. Share

The SBU notified the detainees of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU detained a fake UN volunteer who was spying on the Armed Forces

According to the SBU, the suspect is a 34-year-old local volunteer who worked as part of the UN World Food Program.

He collected information about the location of units of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where active fighting is ongoing. His task was to identify the positions of the Ukrainian infantry and artillery.

As the Security Service of Ukraine established, the suspect, under the guise of delivering humanitarian aid, went around Pokrovsk and nearby settlements, collecting coordinates for transmission to the Russian curator — an employee of the Russian special services.

Russian forces planned to use this data for new attacks on Pokrovsk, in particular with the help of guided air bombs and FPV drones.