They tried to hinder the operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna. The SSU declared suspicion against three Ukrainians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

They tried to hinder the operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna. The SSU declared suspicion against three Ukrainians

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They tried to hinder the operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna. The SSU declared suspicion against three Ukrainians
Читати українською

The SSU gathered evidence against three Ukrainian citizens who, being part of the Russian army, tried to disrupt the operation of the armed forces in the Kursk region. However, the traitors were captured.

Points of attention

  • Three Ukrainians, who served in the army of the Russian Federation, were detained by the SBU on suspicion of trying to interfere with the operations of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.
  • The detainees wanted to disrupt the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region, but were captured by the Ukrainian military.
  • The SBU has charged a former Crimean citizen, a resident of the occupied Luhansk region and a citizen of the Chernihiv region with treason.
  • A fake UN volunteer who spied on the Armed Forces was also detained. He collected espionage information about Ukrainian units for the Russian special services.
  • Detained Ukrainians face life imprisonment with confiscation of property for treason.

What is known about traitors

According to the investigation materials, the detainees served in the 810th separate brigade of the Russian marines and in August and September of this year shelled the positions of the Armed Forces near the city of Suja.

They were captured after the defeat of the enemy column by Ukrainian assault units supported by artillery.

Among those detained are a former Crimean citizen who "mobilized" to the Russian Southern Military District in 2022, a resident of the occupied Luhansk region who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Moscow, and a citizen of Chernihiv region who left for Bryansk after the start of the war, received a Russian passport and voluntarily entered to the Russian occupation forces.

The SBU notified the detainees of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU detained a fake UN volunteer who was spying on the Armed Forces

According to the SBU, the suspect is a 34-year-old local volunteer who worked as part of the UN World Food Program.

He collected information about the location of units of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where active fighting is ongoing. His task was to identify the positions of the Ukrainian infantry and artillery.

As the Security Service of Ukraine established, the suspect, under the guise of delivering humanitarian aid, went around Pokrovsk and nearby settlements, collecting coordinates for transmission to the Russian curator — an employee of the Russian special services.

Russian forces planned to use this data for new attacks on Pokrovsk, in particular with the help of guided air bombs and FPV drones.

The detainee is suspected of treason under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He helped the occupiers to improve "shaheds". The SBU detained a pro-Russian scientist
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
He helped the occupiers to improve "shaheds". The SBU detained a pro-Russian scientist
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSU detained 10 agitators of the Russia in four regions of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Led the attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy on October 22. The SSU detained the adjuster
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Led the attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy on October 22. The SSU detained the adjuster

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?