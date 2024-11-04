Led the attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy on October 22. The SSU detained the adjuster

The adjuster of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was detained, who on October 22 led the anti-aircraft missile to Sumy. As a result of the attack, three people died.

The SSU detained the adjuster of the Russian attack on Sumy on October 22

As noted in the SBU, a 23-year-old resident of Sumy turned out to be the adjuster of enemy fire. It was at his coordinates, according to the investigation, that terrorists attacked the city of Shahedom on October 22, resulting in the death of three people, including a child.

In addition, the traitor also scouted the geolocation of the Defense Forces for the enemy. For this purpose, he traveled around the territory of Sumy and the surrounding areas in his car and secretly recorded the "necessary" objects.

It was established that the agent was in direct contact with a staff member of the GRU. For communication, they used an anonymous chat in the messenger, where the traitor sent videos of potential targets with coordinates and a detailed description of the objects, the SBU adds.

What is the punishment for a traitor

The traitor was caught red-handed when he was carrying out an enemy mission.

According to the investigation data, the resident of Sumy was recruited back in the fall, when he wrote in Russian Telegram channels about his expectations for the occupation of the Sumy region.

During the searches, a phone and a laptop with evidence of his communication with the occupiers were seized.