Led the attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy on October 22. The SSU detained the adjuster

The adjuster of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was detained, who on October 22 led the anti-aircraft missile to Sumy. As a result of the attack, three people died.
The SSU detained the adjuster of the Russian attack on Sumy on October 22
As noted in the SBU, a 23-year-old resident of Sumy turned out to be the adjuster of enemy fire. It was at his coordinates, according to the investigation, that terrorists attacked the city of Shahedom on October 22, resulting in the death of three people, including a child.
In addition, the traitor also scouted the geolocation of the Defense Forces for the enemy. For this purpose, he traveled around the territory of Sumy and the surrounding areas in his car and secretly recorded the "necessary" objects.
What is the punishment for a traitor
The traitor was caught red-handed when he was carrying out an enemy mission.
According to the investigation data, the resident of Sumy was recruited back in the fall, when he wrote in Russian Telegram channels about his expectations for the occupation of the Sumy region.
During the searches, a phone and a laptop with evidence of his communication with the occupiers were seized.
The traitor was informed of the suspicion under ch. 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment.
