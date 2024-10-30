He helped the occupiers to improve "shaheds". The SBU detained a pro-Russian scientist

In Kharkiv, a scientist-mechanic was detained, who, on the order of the Rashists, was developing drawings for the improvement of the "Shaheds". In particular, he worked on the modernization of engines and catapult installations.

What is known about the detained scientist-affiliate of the Russian army

As the SBU notes, the scientist remotely transmitted technological developments to his acquaintance, the general director of one of the Russian machine-building plants, which produces units for drones.

Since 2023, this enterprise has been closely cooperating with the Russian company, which is engaged in the production of shock drones of the "Shakhed" type, which the Russians label under the name "Geran-2".

The man from Kharkiv used e-mail and a popular messenger to communicate with Russian accomplices. At the same time, he disguised cooperation with the occupiers under the guise of preparing scientific works in the field of UAVs.

Фото — ssu.gov.ua

As the investigation established, the scientist involved in the project work his former student, who fled from Kharkiv Oblast to the Russian Federation at the beginning of the full-scale war. There he got a job at the Moscow University of Technology, where he develops drones for the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Share

What punishment is the detainee facing

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service documented the crimes of the Kharkiv scientist and detained him at his place of residence in the regional center.

During the searches, computer equipment, a mobile phone and flash drives with evidence of subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation were seized from him.

SBU investigators informed the detainee of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

It is also planned to report the suspicion in absentia to the suspect's accomplice, a former student of Kharkiv University, who is hiding in the Russian Federation.